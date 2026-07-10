IRGC says it hit US air base in Jordan with 10 missiles after Tehran attack

The IRGC said the missile strikes marked the "second phase" of its response to what it described as aggression by the United States.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Ayal Margolin/Reuters

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed it had struck the US Al-Azraq air base in northern Jordan with 10 ballistic missiles on what it described as an "enemy command and control centre in West Asia" in retaliatory strikes in response to a recent attack on Tehran by Washington.

Key Points The IRGC warned that further US military action would trigger additional attacks on American bases in the region.

The statement further stated that Iran had previously warned that repeated attacks would lead to an expansion of its military response.

The valiant Jordanian Armed Forces are on high alert, ready to address any threat facing the Kingdom, and are deploying all their efforts to safeguard the nation's security and the safety of its citizens,a govt spokesman said.

According to a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC said the missile strikes marked the "second phase" of its response to what it described as aggression by the United States.

"At 2:20 pm today, IRGC aerospace fighters destroyed the enemy's command and control centre in West Asia and the enemy air base in Al-Azraq, Jordan, with 10 ballistic missiles," the statement read.

The IRGC warned that further US military action would trigger additional attacks on American bases in the region.

"If the US terrorist army repeats its aggression, other US bases in the region will not be safe from our heavy fire," the statement carried by IRIB added.

The statement further stated that Iran had previously warned that repeated attacks would lead to an expansion of its military response.

Amid this, Jordan confirmed that air raid sirens had been activated after missiles entered the country's airspace from Iran.

Jordan's government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani, in a post on X, said, "Air raid sirens were activated by the Public Security Directorate just moments ago, following reports of the Kingdom's airspace being breached by missiles launched from Iran, which were intercepted and dealt with."

"The valiant Jordanian Armed Forces are on high alert, ready to address any threat facing the Kingdom, and are deploying all their efforts to safeguard the nation's security and the safety of its citizens," he added.

In the "first phase of its punitive response", IRGC struck key infrastructure at four US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for American strikes in Tehran.

According to Press TV, the IRGC detailed the retaliation in a statement earlier today, identifying the targeted outposts as Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, and stated that the facilities were hit using missiles and drones.

IRGC condemned the US attacks, calling them a "violation of commitments" and affirming its resolve to fight against the "child-killing US military."

The Iranian action comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday said its forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following recent attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews.

In a post shared on X, US CENTCOM said, "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

Meanwhile, Iran's southern port city of Chabahar experienced power cuts after the United States airstrikes, according to CNN, citing Iranian state media.

Additionally, explosions were also reported in the Iranian city of Bushehr, CNN reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.