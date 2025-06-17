HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iraqis Beat Netanyahu With Shoes

Iraqis Beat Netanyahu With Shoes

June 17, 2025 09:55 IST

As the Iran-Israel conflict takes dangerous dimensions, support for Tehran comes from next door as Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims protest Jerusalem's attacks in Baghdad.

 

 

IMAGE: A boot hangs around a cutout of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a protest in Baghdad, June 16, 2025 against Israeli strikes on Iran. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Identical boot treatment for US President Donald Trump at the protest against Israeli strikes on Iran in Baghdad. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke and fire rise at an impacted facility site in Haifa, Israel June 15, 2025, following an Iranian missile attack. Photograph: Rami Shlush/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on the Sharan oil depot in Tehran, June 16, 2025. Photograph: Majid AsgaripourWANA (West Asia News Agency) via /Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

