A recent report reveals Iran's alleged use of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet for military operations against US forces in West Asia, sparking fury from Musk and highlighting the complex challenges of dual-use technology in geopolitical conflicts.

IMAGE: A billboard depicting an Iranian missile is displayed on a building in Tehran, on November 22, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Iran allegedly used Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service for military operations against US forces in West Asia, including command and control and one-way attack drone operations.

Elon Musk was reportedly furious in the first week of March upon learning of Iran's alleged exploitation of Starlink and the Pentagon's use of Starshield.

A classified update provided to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth this summer reportedly described Iran's use of Starlink for command and control and overseeing drone operations.

SpaceX faces significant challenges in preventing adversaries from accessing its satellite internet service while simultaneously providing connectivity to ordinary Iranians and dissidents.

Sanctions-evasion networks and front companies could have enabled Iran to obtain Starlink terminals, making it difficult to police their use.

Iran allegedly used Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service to support military operations against United States forces in West Asia, including command and control of forces and one-way attack drone operations, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk's Reaction And Pentagon's Starshield Use

According to the report of Saturday, Musk was furious during the first week of March, after the United States and Israel began bombing Iran and Tehran retaliated with ballistic missiles and drones targeting US military bases across the region.

Musk reportedly learned that Iran was exploiting Starlink for its military campaign, while the US military was also using the militarised version of the service, Starshield, to operate one-way drones under a cheaper plan intended for ground operations.

The alleged Iranian use of Starlink to support military operations had not previously been reported, The Post said, citing four people familiar with the operations.

Two people familiar with internal company discussions said Musk was angered by both the Iranian use and the Pentagon's use of Starshield.

SpaceX and Musk did not respond to multiple requests for comment, according to the report.

Allegations Of Iranian Military Exploitation

A classified update on the war provided to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth this summer reportedly described Iran's use of the technology for command and control and to oversee one-way attack drone operations.

The report said Starlink appeared to provide Tehran with an alternative communication channel as US forces focused on degrading its traditional communications systems.

However, Pentagon spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson told The Post, "We are not aware of the existence of a Central Command report to [the war secretary's office] pertaining to this subject."

She declined to comment on whether Iran was using Starlink in military operations, including in the Port Shuaiba attack, or on the Starshield pricing issue.

US Central Command also declined to respond to detailed questions, while the Pentagon has not released its findings on the attack.

Challenges For SpaceX And Dual-Use Technology

The report highlighted the challenges faced by SpaceX in preventing adversaries from accessing its satellite internet service while maintaining connectivity for ordinary Iranians and dissidents.

In January, Starlink reportedly made its service available at no cost to users in Iran after authorities imposed a communications blackout during a crackdown on anti-government protests, The New York Times reported.

Satellite industry executives told The Post that once terminals enter the public sphere, it becomes difficult to prevent them from falling into adversaries' hands.

One executive described the dilemma as whether to shut down service across Iran, depriving dissidents of connectivity, or keep it available, potentially allowing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to use the technology.

Sanctions Evasion And Terminal Acquisition

Iran's extensive sanctions-evasion and procurement networks could also have helped it obtain Starlink terminals, according to Cari Stinebower, a former US Treasury Department lawyer.

"The Iranians are really good at this," she told The Post, adding that front companies operating through third countries could potentially have fooled legitimate exporters.

"It's just really hard to police it," Stinebower said.