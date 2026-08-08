Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei critical, hospitalised: Israeli media

Adding to the speculation surrounding his status, President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged in a state TV interview that direct interaction with Khamenei is currently "very difficult."

IMAGE: Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Photograph: Hamid Forootan/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Reports have surfaced in Israeli media claiming that Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in critical condition and has been rushed to a hospital.

Key Points Rumours claimed that Khamenei is in an "extremely critical condition" are circulating widely at the highest levels of the regime.

Khamenei assumed the position of supreme leader shortly after his father was killed in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026.

Reports indicate he was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial strikes that targeted his father's compound, forcing him into hiding and compelling him to communicate with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid targeting.

According to Channel 14 (C14), citing sources inside Iran, and a prior report by the Jerusalem Post, which quoted the IranWire outlet and sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, rumours that Khamenei is in an "extremely critical condition" are circulating widely at the highest levels of the regime.

One source cited by the Jerusalem Post stated, "We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon."

Khamenei assumed the position of supreme leader shortly after his father was killed in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026.

Since taking office, he has not made any public appearances and has communicated exclusively through written statements.

Reports indicate he was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial strikes that targeted his father's compound, forcing him into hiding and compelling him to communicate with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid targeting.

Adding to the speculation surrounding his status, President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged in a state TV interview that direct interaction with Khamenei is currently "very difficult."

International and regional reports have repeatedly questioned his physical location and capacity. In July, Saudi news outlet al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, claimed that Khamenei was "not in Iran."

Around the same time, US President Donald Trump asserted in a Fox News interview that Iran's top military leadership had been eliminated, claiming that Khamenei was "90% gone" and incapacitated following the military campaign.

Iranian state officials have previously downplayed the severity of his initial injuries, but the persistent lack of live appearances or direct public addresses continues to fuel intense regional and international speculation regarding his health and leadership stability.

While Western and opposition intelligence sources have frequently suggested that he sustained severe or disfiguring injuries, leading to his total absence from live public appearances and reliance solely on written statements, Iranian state officials have offered contrasting accounts.

Representatives from Iran's Health Ministry previously characterised his initial injuries as superficial, and senior officials have maintained that he continues to provide strategic oversight and operational directives for the country.