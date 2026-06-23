Iran's Prez Pezeshkian reaches Pak for talks on US pact, regional security

During the visit, the two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy and border security.

IMAGE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signs the document of US Memorandum of Understanding in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2026. Photograph: Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Key Points The visit focuses on the full implementation of the US-Iran memorandum and strengthening West Asian stability.

Discussions will cover bilateral relations, trade, energy, border security, and regional connectivity between Iran and Pakistan.

Pezeshkian's visit follows recent US-Iran talks in Switzerland on regional security and contentious issues.

High security measures were implemented in Islamabad during the Iranian leader's diplomatic engagement.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on a day-long visit to discuss the full implementation of all clauses of an agreement signed between Iran and the US, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The Iranian leader landed at Nur Khan airbase, where he was received by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other high officials, according to state-run PTV.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad from Muscat.

He had travelled to Muscat along with Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to hold high-level talks with the Omani leadership to discuss the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Foreign Office said earlier that President Pezeshkian has been undertaking the "State Visit" at the invitation of Prime Minister Sharif.

President Pezeshkian, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Islamabad aboard a special aircraft "Minab 168" to honour the victims of the US strikes on the country, particularly the 168 students from Minab school who were killed in the American attacks, official media reported.

During his visit, Pezeshkian will meet President Zardari and hold talks with Prime Minister Sharif.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly Speaker will also meet with him. This is his second visit to Pakistan in his capacity as President of Iran.

Ahead of his departure, the Iranian president said his visit "aims to secure full implementation of the memorandum under international law".

He added that the agreement would help strengthen stability and security in West Asia, state-run Press TV reported.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian cautioned that "the effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation."

"Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities. Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations," he added.

During the visit, the two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity, the Foreign Office said.

The visit will also provide an important opportunity to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest, it added.

His visit comes after Iran held talks with the US in Switzerland, where the two sides agreed on a roadmap to seal a final deal in 60 days.

The high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland, held on Sunday and Monday, took place under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran on Thursday to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

Security was on high alert in Islamabad due to the Iranian leader's visit. The government closed bus terminals in the capital to restrict the movement of people coming to the city. The Red Zone has been closed.

Even the Islamabad High Court and the Federal Constitutional Court postponed the hearing of cases as both courts are in the high-security Red Zone, where visitors are not allowed today.

The US and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to restore peace in West Asia, advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.