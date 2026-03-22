'Iran's missiles can now reach London, Paris or Berlin'

The IDF said that during Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, it found that Iran poses a danger to several countries across Europe, Asia and Africa.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in southern Israel March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday (local time) that Iranian missiles can reach a distance of almost 4,000km, which brings London, Paris or Berlin within its radar.

Key Points The IDF said that Iranian missiles can reach a distance of almost 4,000 km.

Israel said that Iran's missiles pose a danger to dozens of countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, which Tehran denied.

Iran said that Israeli skies will be deemed defenceless if they fail to intercept missiles in Dimona.

The IDF further said that during Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, it found that Iran poses a danger to several countries across Europe, Asia and Africa.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "The Iranian terrorist regime launched a long-range missile for the first time since the start of Operation Roaring Lion that could reach a distance of ~4,000 km. During Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, the IDF revealed that the Iranian regime has intentions to develop missiles with a range of 4,000 km, which pose a danger to dozens of countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. The Iranian regime denied this."

"We have been saying it: The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin. The Iranian terror regime has carried out attacks against 12 countries in the region and is developing a capability that poses a much broader threat," it added.

Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad said that Israeli skies will be deemed defenceless if they fail to intercept missiles in Dimona.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "If the Israeli regime fails to intercept the missiles in the heavily fortified area of Dimona, it will be an operational sign of entering a new phase of the battle: Israeli sky is defenceless. As a result, it seems that the time has come to implement the next pre-planned plans. Happy Nowruz to the Iranian nation."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was determined to continue striking its enemies on all fronts.

"This has been a very difficult evening in the battle for our future. A short while ago, I spoke with Arad Mayor Yair Ma'ayan and asked to convey, on behalf of all the citizens of Israel, our prayers for the recovery of the wounded. I have instructed the Director General of my office to provide the full necessary assistance, together with all government ministries. I offer my support to the emergency and rescue forces currently operating on the ground, and I call upon everyone to follow Home Front Command instructions. We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts," the Israeli PM's Office said.