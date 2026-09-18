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Iran's Feared Basij Militia On The March

By REDIFF NEWS Updated: September 18, 2026 18:48 IST 1 Minute Read
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On September 18, 2026, Tehran witnessed a large military march featuring the feared-by-Iranian civilians Basij militia.

Female members carried missile mock‑ups and banners while coffins with images of US President Donald John Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were displayed.

 

Basij militia march

IMAGE: Members of the Basij march in Tehran, September 18, 2026, here and below. Photographs: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

 

Basij march Tehran

 

Female Basij missile mockups

IMAGE: Female members of the Basij carry missile mock-ups during the march in Tehran.

 

President Masoud Pezeshkian march

IMAGE: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, second from right, at the Basij march.

 

Coffins Trump Netanyahu

IMAGE: Coffins with images of US President Donald John Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Basij march.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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TehranMasoud PezeshkianIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald Trump

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