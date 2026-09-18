Iran's Feared Basij Militia On The March

On September 18, 2026, Tehran witnessed a large military march featuring the feared-by-Iranian civilians Basij militia.

Female members carried missile mock‑ups and banners while coffins with images of US President Donald John Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were displayed.

IMAGE: Members of the Basij march in Tehran, September 18, 2026, here and below. Photographs: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: Female members of the Basij carry missile mock-ups during the march in Tehran.

IMAGE: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, second from right, at the Basij march.

IMAGE: Coffins with images of US President Donald John Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Basij march.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff