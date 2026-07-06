Iranians Want Trump, Netanyahu's Blood At Khamenei Funeral

Glimpses of Iran's farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as mourners gathered in huge numbers for his funeral procession in Tehran.

IMAGE: Mourners carry placards depicting Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the procession. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

IMAGE: People wait for the funeral procession to begin in Tehran. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Participants sit on posters depicting US President Donald Trump during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: A mourner holds a sign ahead of the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Key Points An estimated million mourners assembled across Tehran to participate in funeral ceremonies for Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The procession featured portraits, religious symbolism and public displays reflecting the significance of the late leader's legacy.

Ceremonies were also observed beyond Iran, highlighting the regional attention surrounding the funeral and related commemorations.

IMAGE: Men hold portraits of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: People display portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners chant slogans during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

IMAGE: A portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is displayed on a building ahead of funeral processions in Najaf and Karbala, Iraq. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman holds portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funeral procession. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners raise slogans as the funeral procession moves through Tehran. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Large crowds gather for the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners fill the streets during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: A mourner rests beside an image of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funeral procession. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners gather to attend the funeral procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners gather in large numbers during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff