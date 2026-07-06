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Iranians Want Trump, Netanyahu's Blood At Khamenei Funeral

By REDIFF NEWS July 06, 2026 12:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of Iran's farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as mourners gathered in huge numbers for his funeral procession in Tehran.

 

Political placards

IMAGE: Mourners carry placards depicting Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the procession. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

 

Crowds await procession

IMAGE: People wait for the funeral procession to begin in Tehran. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

Posters underfoot

IMAGE: Participants sit on posters depicting US President Donald Trump during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

 

Mourner with sign

IMAGE: A mourner holds a sign ahead of the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • An estimated million mourners assembled across Tehran to participate in funeral ceremonies for Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
  • The procession featured portraits, religious symbolism and public displays reflecting the significance of the late leader's legacy.
  • Ceremonies were also observed beyond Iran, highlighting the regional attention surrounding the funeral and related commemorations.

Mourners hold Khamenei portraits

IMAGE: Men hold portraits of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

 

Supporters display portraits

IMAGE: People display portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

 

Crowd chants slogans

IMAGE: Mourners chant slogans during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

 

Banner in Najaf

IMAGE: A portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is displayed on a building ahead of funeral processions in Najaf and Karbala, Iraq. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

 

Woman holds portraits

IMAGE: A woman holds portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funeral procession. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

 

Mourners raise slogans

IMAGE: Mourners raise slogans as the funeral procession moves through Tehran. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

Large gathering

IMAGE: Large crowds gather for the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

 

Crowds fill streets

IMAGE: Mourners fill the streets during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

Mourner beside portrait

IMAGE: A mourner rests beside an image of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funeral procession. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

 

Funeral attendance

IMAGE: Mourners gather to attend the funeral procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

 

Mourners gather

IMAGE: Mourners gather in large numbers during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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