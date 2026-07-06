Iranians Want Trump, Netanyahu's Blood At Khamenei Funeral

Glimpses of Iran's farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as mourners gathered in huge numbers for his funeral procession in Tehran.
IMAGE: Mourners carry placards depicting Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the procession. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters
IMAGE: People wait for the funeral procession to begin in Tehran. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IMAGE: Participants sit on posters depicting US President Donald Trump during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters
IMAGE: A mourner holds a sign ahead of the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters
Key Points
- An estimated million mourners assembled across Tehran to participate in funeral ceremonies for Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
- The procession featured portraits, religious symbolism and public displays reflecting the significance of the late leader's legacy.
- Ceremonies were also observed beyond Iran, highlighting the regional attention surrounding the funeral and related commemorations.
IMAGE: Men hold portraits of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters
IMAGE: People display portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters
IMAGE: Mourners chant slogans during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters
IMAGE: A portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is displayed on a building ahead of funeral processions in Najaf and Karbala, Iraq. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters
IMAGE: A woman holds portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funeral procession. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters
IMAGE: Mourners raise slogans as the funeral procession moves through Tehran. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters
IMAGE: Large crowds gather for the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters
IMAGE: Mourners fill the streets during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IMAGE: A mourner rests beside an image of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funeral procession. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters
IMAGE: Mourners gather to attend the funeral procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters
IMAGE: Mourners gather in large numbers during the funeral procession in Tehran. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Manisha Kotian/Rediff