Iranian President lands in Delhi, to meet with Modi today

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS summit underscores critical discussions on global economic resilience, West Asia tensions, and strengthening bilateral ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives to participate in the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends BRICS summit in New Delhi for bilateral talks with PM Modi.

Visit gains significance amidst escalating West Asia tensions and new US sanctions on Iran.

Pezeshkian advocates for BRICS to enhance economic resilience and lessen reliance on the US dollar.

The BRICS summit in India focuses on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, and supply chains.

Global economic challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine war and West Asia crisis, form the backdrop of the summit.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the BRICS summit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance two-way trade and strengthen overall ties.

It is Pezeshkian's first visit to India as the president.

The visit assumes significance as it comes amid a sudden spike in overall tensions in West Asia following the US slapping new punitive economic measures against Iran.

Significance Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

The Iranian president is slated to meet Modi for bilateral talks on Friday evening.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Pezeshkian underlined the need for BRICS to focus on boosting its economic resilience.

"The new BRICS bank was created to free countries from reliance on the dollar and to stand against America's push for dominance," he said.

BRICS Agenda: Collective Resilience

The two-day BRICS summit hosted by India starting Saturday is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction, and critical supply chains with New Delhi positioning the bloc as an effective anchor to navigate a fragmented geopolitical environment.

The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.