Iran would have wiped out Israel if...: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has made strong claims regarding Iran's alleged efforts to oust him and their nuclear ambitions, asserting his unwavering stance against Tehran's development of atomic weapons.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump reacts onstage at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, US, September 10, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points President Trump believes Iran is actively working to remove him from office, anticipating a more lenient stance on nuclear weapons from Democrats.

Trump firmly stated his commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, asserting they would be used to destabilise the Middle East.

He expressed no regrets regarding his approach to the conflict with Iran, indicating he would repeat his actions if given the chance.

Trump controversially suggested renaming the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and linked the US-Iran conflict to positive stock market performance and rising oil prices.

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Iran was seeking to oust him from office because it believes Democrats would be sympathetic to allowing Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

He asserted that Iran would not be allowed to obtain one under his leadership.

He also said that he doesn't have any 'regret' for starting the war with Iran.

Trump's Stance On Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

"They're trying to do anything possible to get me out because they think the Democrats will let them essentially have a nuclear weapon. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

When asked whether there were any 'regrets' regarding war with Iran, Trump insisted that he would do it again in exactly the same way.

He claimed that Iran would have 'wiped out' Israel and the Middle East if it had a nuclear weapon.

"I don't believe in the word regret. You can always question yourself a little bit. And a few people have asked me that. If I had it to do again, I'd do exactly as I did. I took out their nuclear capability," Trump said.

"Supposing we were cruising and all of a sudden Iran has a nuclear weapon. They would use it. They're crazy. I deal with them. And they would use it. They would have wiped out Israel. They would have wiped out the Middle East. And they would have started hitting a couple of our cities," he added.

Economic Impact And Strategic Waterways

Trump also touted that the stock markets were 'all-time high' and 'continues to go up' while oil prices leap to their highest.

"The stock market right now is at an all-time high. 81 times during this term. It's been during this whole little conflict. We call it a conflict. The highest it's ever been. Much higher than when I started," the US president told Fox News.

Earlier, Trump said that Iran's leadership would be 'thrilled' by the move of him renaming the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the 'Trump Strait'.

He was addressing the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas.

Trump said the US was 'winning' the war with Iran and linked the conflict to oil prices and the strategic waterway through which a significant share of global energy supplies passes.

The remarks came against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint, and the wider US-Iran conflict.