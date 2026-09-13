Iran, UAE agree to 'put past behind' after talks at BRICS

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit marked a pivotal moment for West Asia diplomacy, as Iran and the UAE agreed to mend ties, while discussions with PM Modi reinforced India's call for dialogue and regional stability.

IMAGE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, on September 12, 2026. Photograph: Iran's Presidency/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced a significant diplomatic agreement with the UAE to "put the past behind" during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The rapprochement between Iran and the UAE occurred during talks between Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pezeshkian also held discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on bilateral relations and de-escalation of tensions in West Asia, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

The BRICS Summit concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026, advocating for global governance reforms and urging restraint in West Asia.

Iran's President called on BRICS nations to take practical measures against unilateral sanctions and to support the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, while concluding his visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit, said Tehran and Abu Dhabi had agreed to 'put the past behind' and look towards the future, as the two sides held talks on the sidelines of the summit in New Delhi.

In a series of posts on X, the Embassy of Iran in India quoted Pezeshkian as saying, 'We had a good conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and agreed to put the past behind us and look to the future. We also had discussions with the Presidents of Russia and China, which were mostly brief exchanges. A promising outlook for the expansion of economic cooperation is taking shape.'

Pezeshkian's remarks came after he met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, in a significant diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Iran-UAE Rapprochement At BRICS

During his visit, Pezeshkian also held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the BRICS Summit.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Iran bilateral relations and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia, including the heightened uncertainty and disruptions affecting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers," the MEA statement read.

The meeting was the second between PM Modi and Pezeshkian in recent times. The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

During Friday's meeting, PM Modi thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the challenging circumstances. He also noted the potential for BRICS to build the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South.

India-Iran Bilateral Discussions

President Droupadi Murmu also met Pezeshkian at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday during his visit to New Delhi.

Pezeshkian also held meetings with other BRICS leaders and officials during his stay in India. The Iranian Embassy said he met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and held discussions with him on the sidelines of the summit.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi separately met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, with the two sides exchanging views on bilateral relations and regional developments. Araghchi also held talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Broader BRICS Engagements

Addressing the BRICS Summit, Pezeshkian urged the grouping to take practical measures against unilateral and, what he described, inhumane sanctions, saying BRICS must be a voice for justice.

"BRICS members have a responsibility to stand against the normalisation of attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, because any action against these sites constitutes a direct threat to international peace and security. The issue of Palestine and upholding the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination is a serious test of the credibility and legitimacy of global governance and requires BRICS to play an active role," he said.

The BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which called for reforms in global governance and stronger representation of developing countries.

The declaration also expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation. It called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

It also stressed the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law.

Prime Minister Modi described the outcome of the summit as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.

BRICS Declaration And Iran's Stance