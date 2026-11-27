Around half a dozen members of the Trump administration are now residing in military accommodation, traditionally reserved for senior military officers and top defence officials.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump along with his cabinet members including Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Several members of US President Donald Trump's Cabinet have moved into secure military housing in Washington, DC, amid concerns over rising domestic political violence and threats from foreign adversaries, particularly Iran, marking an unusual trend in the living arrangements of senior civilian officials, CNN reported.

Key Points The residences, many of which are more than a century old, are located within access-controlled military compounds and offer enhanced security.

The trend reflects growing concerns among senior administration officials over their personal safety, with experts suggesting that the preference for secure military residences could continue under future administrations, regardless of political affiliation.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that Iran was developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials through a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon attack in Washington.

According to CNN, around half a dozen members of the Trump administration are now residing in military accommodation, traditionally reserved for senior military officers and top defence officials.

The residences, many of which are more than a century old, are located within access-controlled military compounds and offer enhanced security.

The trend reflects growing concerns among senior administration officials over their personal safety, with experts suggesting that the preference for secure military residences could continue under future administrations, regardless of political affiliation.

CNN reported that concerns have been heightened by domestic political violence and threats from foreign adversaries, like Iran, mainly due to the war in West Asia.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that Iran was developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials through a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon attack in Washington.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is among the latest Cabinet members to relocate to military housing. He recently moved out of his Georgetown mansion and into a secure military facility, citing threats allegedly linked to Iran.

Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box, Bessent said Iranian threats against his life had necessitated the move. Bessent has been leading an economic pressure campaign against Iran through sweeping sanctions.

"F the Iranian leadership," Bessent told CNBC.

"I’m not going to be cowered. They have initiated death threats against me and other members of the Cabinet. We’re not going to be cowered," he added.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche has also recently been relocated to a military base over security concerns, according to people familiar with the matter. His predecessor, Pam Bondi, had similarly lived on a military installation last year.

Meanwhile, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie, along with their four children, moved from their Virginia residence into military housing last year following protests outside their home and the distribution of flyers containing their residential address.

A White House official told CNN that the Millers relocated because of an "elaborate, well-documented stalking, doxing, and threat campaign targeting their residence."

The official also maintained that several Cabinet members were unable to live in the city because of targeted security threats while continuing to contribute to the administration's efforts to improve safety in the US capital.

The official said that "while many of these Cabinet officials aren’t able to live in the city themselves due to targeted security threats, they have personally contributed to the Administration’s efforts" to make Washington, DC, "safe and beautiful."

The growing presence of civilian political appointees in military housing has, however, attracted scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers, particularly over the use of facilities designated for military personnel and the financial arrangements involved.

Representative George Whitesides of California secured approval from the House Armed Services Committee for a report examining the issue.

The Pentagon has been directed to submit the report by this spring, detailing the political appointees living in military accommodation, the security threats justifying their relocation, the legal authority for the arrangements and the rental costs.

Whitesides said the investigation was necessary to ensure accountability over the use of military residences by civilian officials.

He said it was necessary to examine "politically-appointed officials living in housing designated for military members to ensure they are paying fair market rates."

The issue has also drawn attention following questions over expenditure on military residences.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth faced criticism last year after lawmakers discovered that the Army was preparing to spend $137,297 on repairs and upgrades to his residence at Fort McNair.

According to CNN, Cabinet officials living in military housing are required to pay rent, typically upwards of $4,500 per month, depending on the residence.

The existing rental arrangement traces its origins to former Defence Secretary Robert Gates, who served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and became the first defence secretary to reside in military housing.

In 2008, the Pentagon sought a legislative amendment to reduce the rental burden, arguing that placing senior officials within existing military installations would save taxpayer money by utilising established security infrastructure instead of arranging round-the-clock protection at private residences.

Congress subsequently approved the change, allowing the defence secretary and future occupants to rent military accommodation at a rate just 5 percent higher than that paid by a four-star general or admiral.

Although Gates had intended the arrangement to be available to his successors, it was not until 2017, during Trump's first administration, that then-Defence Secretary Jim Mattis moved into Naval quarters.

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo also sought military accommodation in 2018. However, the Navy initially considered his request "problematic" because of "factual, legal, fiscal, and ethical issues," according to an internal Navy memo previously shared with CNN.

The memo raised concerns about the "appearance of Impropriety… relating to a civilian Secretary of State displacing a uniformed member of the military in a tight housing market." It also noted that there was "a housing waiting list of Navy Flag personnel" at the time.

Pompeo ultimately lived in military housing on Fort Myer in Virginia.

The growing shift of senior civilian officials into military compounds comes amid broader changes in Washington under Trump, whose administration has taken several steps to reshape the capital, including deploying National Guard troops over concerns about public safety, renovating the White House with a massive new ballroom and redeveloping a public golf course.

However, the increasing reliance on military installations for the accommodation of civilian leaders has also raised questions about the traditional democratic practice of elected and appointed officials living among the public they serve.