Iran threatens to attack US military bases in Europe

Amid escalating tensions, Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, has issued a stern warning that Tehran will target all US military bases, including those in Europe, should Washington launch any further attacks on the Islamic Republic.

IMAGE: Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei. Photograph: Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iran threatens to target all US military bases, including those in Europe and distant islands, if attacked by Washington.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei asserts Iran's defensive and offensive capabilities have significantly strengthened.

Iran will retain all enriched nuclear material for domestic applications, including nuclear-powered vessels and SMRs.

Tehran awaits a clear response to its seven conditions for negotiations with the US, rejecting current talks as 'deceptive'.

Iran maintains it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until its seven conditions, including lifting sanctions and ending the US naval blockade, are met.

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, has warned that Tehran would target all US military bases, including distant installations in Europe, if Washington, DC launches another 'attack' on Iran, asserting that the country's defensive and offensive capabilities have significantly strengthened since the beginning of the war.

According to Iranian news agency ISNA, in an interview with Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen network on Wednesday, Rezaei said Iran would not restrict its response to American military installations in the region and could also target islands and distant bases that Washington, DC believes are beyond the range of Iranian missiles.

Iran's Warning to the US

"If the Americans make a mistake and attack us, we will not only target nearby bases; we will target all nearby bases, and we will also attack distant American bases. I mean distant American military bases that we have not attacked so far," he said.

"We may also target some islands that they think our missiles cannot reach. We may even target some American military bases in European countries; if American planes take off from a distant military base and come to this country to bomb Iran, we will also target that base," Rezaei added. "Therefore, our defensive and offensive capabilities are now much greater than on the first day of the war," he said.

Nuclear Programme and Diplomatic Stance

Rezaei also ruled out transferring Iran's enriched nuclear material abroad, asserting that Tehran would retain its entire stockpile for domestic applications, including nuclear-powered vessels and small modular reactor (SMR) power plants.

"Not a single particle, however insignificant, of the enriched material will leave Iran, and all of this material will remain in our own possession," he said. "We have also told our Russian friends that all enriched material will remain inside Iran and we will use it ourselves, because we have many applications for it," he added.

On diplomatic engagement with Washington, Rezaei said Iran was awaiting a clear response to its seven conditions for further negotiations, rejecting reports that talks between the two countries were underway.

"The response we received from the Americans in this regard was a 'deceptive' response and had a lot of ambiguity and confusion," he said.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran's demands include lifting post-MoU economic sanctions, ending the US naval blockade, unfreezing restricted assets and drawing down the regional US military footprint.

Strait of Hormuz and Regional Security

Linking the diplomatic engagement to the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei maintained that Iran would not reopen the strategic waterway until its conditions were implemented.

"We have announced our seven conditions, which are the rights of the Iranian nation. Until these conditions are implemented, the Strait of Hormuz will not open," he said.

He also identified ending hostilities across West Asia, particularly in Lebanon, as a priority for Tehran's diplomatic approach.

Meanwhile, Iran's Defence Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik dismissed US claims about the state of Iran's military as misleading, asserting that the country's defence capabilities remained strong.

'Iran's military capabilities, backed by strategic production and advanced technologies, go beyond Trump's and the loser Pete's misleading statistics,' Talaei-Nik said on X, referring to US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

'The outcome of the war is clear: either acceptance of Iran's legitimate demands or the enemy's surrender on the battlefield,' he added.

International Condemnation and Maritime Incidents

The developments come as G7 foreign ministers condemned Iran's attacks against neighbouring countries and the disruption of trade, energy security and the global economy caused by the obstruction of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a joint declaration on Wednesday (local time) following the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, the ministers called on Tehran to respect its international human rights and humanitarian law obligations and to 'cease its persistent attacks against civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz'.

"We recognised the United Kingdom's attribution of Iran's involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September. Iran should be in no doubt that we are united and remain committed to safeguarding our sovereignty," the declaration said.

The ministers also termed the continued strikes by Yemen's Houthis against Saudi Arabia 'unacceptable'.

On maritime security, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said it had taken legal action against two bulk carriers accused of using forged documents to sail through the Strait of Hormuz towards Gulf ports without its approval.

According to Al Jazeera, the vessels avoided being added to the authority's blacklist after accepting unspecified commitments.

The PGSA did not identify the ships or specify when the incidents took place. The authority said vessels on its blacklist faced fines, detention or seizure. On November 2, it added 114 vessels to the list in its largest update since the blacklist was created in August.