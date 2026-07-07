Iran targets ship crossing Hormuz with US Navy 'support'

Amidst rising regional tensions, Iran's military reportedly targeted a Qatari oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, escalating maritime security concerns following the expiry of a US-Iran agreement.

IMAGE: A crude oil tanker passing through Strait of Hormuz. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Iran's IRIB reported the targeting of the Qatari oil tanker "Al-Raqayat" in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident occurred after the tanker allegedly ignored Iranian warnings and had US Navy support.

US officials confirmed Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels, causing significant damage.

The strikes followed the expiry of a US-Iran agreement to halt attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran asserts sole responsibility for managing shipping in the Strait, opposing US-backed corridors.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing unnamed sources, on Tuesday reported that the Qatarti oil tanker 'Al-Raqayat' was targeted after allegedly attempting to transit through the Omani route in the Strait of Hormuz with United States Navy support while ignoring repeated Iranian warnings.

IRIB further highlighted Iran's longstanding position that 'the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to what it was before the US attack on Iran', adding that the all transit through the Strait must follow routes announced by Iran, otherwise the security of vessels cannot be guaranteed.

Escalating Maritime Incidents

The report came after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report from a tanker travelling south near Oman along the Strait of Hormuz coast that had been struck by an unknown projectile, causing a fire.

Citing two US officials, Axios reported that, Iran's military fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the ships was reportedly struck near the Omani coast, while a second commercial vessel was also hit by an Iranian missile, a US official said.

Both vessels sustained significant damage, but no casualties were reported.

US-Iran Tensions And Failed Talks

Axios reported that the strikes followed the expiry of a one-week agreement between the United States and Iran to halt strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

The report added that Washington is likely to retaliate with strikes against Iranian targets.

It also noted that indirect talks between the US and Iran held in Doha, Qatar, last week ended without significant progress on the issue of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest incident follows days of tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran after earlier attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran maintains that the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) grants it sole responsibility for managing shipping through the vital waterway and has opposed a US-backed maritime corridor in Omani waters, arguing that it violates the agreement.