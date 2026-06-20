Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again over ceasefire violations

Amid escalating tensions and continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Iran has announced the closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, accusing Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement and warning of further actions.

IMAGE: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, June 18, 2026. Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA/Reuters

Key Points Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israel's 'relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire' in Lebanon.

Iran stated this is the 'first response' to the breach of the end-of-war agreement and warned of 'subsequent steps' if aggression continues.

The Israeli Defence Forces claimed their strikes in Lebanon were in retaliation for Hezbollah's 'repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire,' reporting over 50 Hezbollah launches.

Hezbollah, conversely, stated it attacked Israeli forces attempting to advance in southern Lebanon and maintained its adherence to the ceasefire since Friday afternoon.

The death toll in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh district has risen to 16, including a Lebanese soldier, amid the ongoing Israeli strikes.

As the Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue despite the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, Iran on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Fars news agency, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters made the move, citing the lack of implementation of the first clause of the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran's Justification for Closure

Iran criticised Israel's actions in Lebanon, recognising them as a "relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire," Fars reported.

"In view of the flagrant bad faith and breach of covenant by America regarding the failure to implement the first clause of the end-of-war agreement, and in reaction to the relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the brutal massacre and displacement of hundreds of thousands of the oppressed people of this land, and also in light of the occupying Zionist forces' refusal to withdraw from the lands of southern Lebanon, it declares that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to the passage of vessels," the agency wrote in a post on X.

Calling this the first response, Iran said it will take "subsequent steps" if the MoU's terms are breached further, Fars reported.

"It is recalled that this step is the first response to the enemy's breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the enemy to fulfill its commitments," the post read.

Israel's Retaliation Claims

This comes after the Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday said that the fresh strikes in Lebanon were made in retaliation for Hezbollah's "repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire," while maintaining that it remains committed to protecting its civilians and forces.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force claimed that Hezbollah launched over 50 strikes on Israeli forces, adding that the forces retaliated by striking dozens of "terrorist infrastructures" and terrorists in overnight strikes.

"In several different incidents throughout the night, the terrorist organization Hezbollah launched more than 50 launches toward IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon. These constitute repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement by the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The IDF will not tolerate harm to Israeli civilians or its forces, and will respond forcefully to any use of force against them," the IAF wrote in the post.

The forces stated that the targeted strikes were carried out on rocket launch positions, weapons storage facilities, and command centres in southern Lebanon.

Commitment to Ceasefire and Rising Casualties

Expressing adherence to the ceasefire agreement, the IAF stated that it will continue its actions to "remove any threat" from the Israeli civilians and forces.

"In order to remove threats and in response to the blatant violations by the terrorist organization Hezbollah, the Air Force struck dozens of terrorist infrastructures and terrorists from the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon overnight. Among the targets struck were rocket launch positions, weapons storage facilities, and command centers. The IDF is committed to the ceasefire agreement in accordance with the directives of the political echelon, and will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel and IDF forces," it added.

On the other hand, Hezbollah, in a statement, said it attacked that Israeli forces attempting to advance in southern Lebanon, while stating that it has "adhered to the ceasefire" since Friday afternoon, according to the Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the ongoing Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh district has risen to 16, including a Lebanese soldier.