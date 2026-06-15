Iran sets conditions for 60-day peace talks with US

Iran has confirmed a peace deal with the United States, but Tehran insists on verifying Washington, DC's commitments to ending hostilities, lifting the blockade, and releasing Iranian assets before entering a proposed 60-day negotiation period for a final agreement.

IMAGE: A drone view shows vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 15, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed a peace deal with the US, contingent on Washington fulfilling commitments.

The proposed 60-day negotiation period for a final agreement will only commence after Iran verifies the US has ended hostilities, lifted the blockade, and released Iranian assets.

US President Donald Trump announced the completion of the peace deal and the lifting of the US Naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

The official signing ceremony is expected on Friday, after which the Memorandum of Understanding will be made public.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced the agreement, with a signing ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has confirmed a peace deal with the United States, and said that Tehran will enter a proposed 60-day negotiation period for a final agreement only after verifying Washington, DC's commitments towards ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and releasing Iranian assets.

US President Donald Trump has announced the completion of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, along with the lifting of US Naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Details of the Agreement

According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Gharibabadi said the official signing ceremony of the agreement will take place on Friday, after which the text of the Memorandum of Understanding will be made public.

"The enemy that had launched an attack to carry out its sinister objectives suffered defeat in all its goals, and the Islamic Republic of Iran achieved great victories in the war. The memorandum of understanding was not just a product of diplomacy, but is indebted to Iran's military achievements. It is indebted to the pure blood of the martyrs we gave in confronting the enemies of the establishment. After the official signing, the text of the memorandum of understanding will be published. On Friday, we will have an official signing, and the heads of the two delegations will hold discussions to determine the future arrangements for negotiations," Gharibabadi said.

He added that Iran would first verify whether the United States had fulfilled its obligations regarding 'ending the war, lifting the blockade, and releasing assets' before entering the next phase of negotiations.

"Entering into 60 days of negotiations is conditional upon the fulfilment of these commitments by the United States," Gharibabadi said, according to Press TV.

Iran's Stance and International Reaction

Providing further details of the emerging agreement, Gharibabadi said Iran had incorporated all of its key positions into the draft memorandum of understanding and stressed that the document should not be interpreted as a sign of trust in Washington, DC.

"This memorandum of understanding does not mean trusting the enemy," he said in remarks reported by Al Jazeera.

"We will monitor the implementation of US commitments."

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced the completion of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, 'The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced that an agreement had been reached following intensive negotiations.

In a post on X, Sharif said both sides had agreed to the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Sharif stated that the official signing ceremony would take place on June 19 in Switzerland and thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye for their roles in facilitating the mediation process.

According to Sharif, a series of pre-implementation meetings will be held before the signing ceremony to lay the groundwork for technical discussions and the implementation of the agreement.