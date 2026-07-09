Iran retaliates, strikes US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

Escalating tensions in the Middle East see Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launch retaliatory missile and drone strikes on US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain following American attacks on Iranian soil.

IMAGE: A screengrab from a handout video showing a missile launched by Iran, released on June 28, 2026. Image used only for representation. Photograph: IRGC/WANA/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iran's IRGC launched missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The strikes were a direct retaliation for recent American military actions against targets within Iran.

Targeted US facilities included Camp Arifjan, Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Juffair, Sheikh Isa in Bahrain.

The IRGC has issued a strong warning, threatening expanded strikes if US aggression persists.

US Central Command stated its strikes aimed to degrade Iran's ability to threaten navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has struck key infrastructure at four United States bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for American strikes in Tehran.

Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Detailed

According to Press TV, the IRGC detailed the retaliation in a statement on Thursday, identifying the targeted outposts as Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, and stated that the facilities were hit using missiles and drones.

"In the first phase of its punitive response, IRGC naval and aerospace forces launched a joint missile and drone strike on US Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and on its bases in Juffair and at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain," IRGC stated, according to Press TV.

IRGC Condemns US Actions And Issues Warning

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the statement released by Press TV, condemned the US attacks, calling them a 'violation of commitments' and affirming its resolve to fight against the 'child-killing US military'.

Reflecting on the locations impacted in the US military strikes, IRGC stated, "The treacherous US, once again violating its commitments, launched attacks on multiple locations in Iran's southern coastal provinces. In another anti-civilian act, it also targeted two bridges in the country's eastern provinces leading to the holy city of Mashhad in an attempt to overshadow the martyred Leader's farewell ceremony," Press TV reported.

The Corps called the American action, amid the ongoing funeral ceremonies of the slain former leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a crime to 'awaken people around the world'.

"They fail to realise that such crimes will only further awaken people around the world and strengthen their resolve to play a greater role in the struggle against the 'Great Satan'," the IRGC statement read, according to Press TV.

The IRGC further affirmed that the US military action will meet with 'crushing response' from Iran, warning of expansion of strikes against American bases if the strikes continue, according to Press TV.

'Fighters of Islam will not leave the aggression of the child-killing US military unanswered. We warn the child-killing US military that if it repeats its acts of aggression, its crushing response will be expanded to include other American bases across the region,' it stated.

Impact On US Forces And Iranian Cities

Meanwhile, state broadcaster IRIB reported that the Iranian strikes have caused a direct impact on the US 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain.

Additionally, ballistic missiles toward American bases were launched from Bushehr, the same city targeted by the US hours ago.

IRIB further reported that the Kuwait Army has said its air defences are intercepting incoming missiles and drones.

US Justifies Its Strikes In The Region

The Iranian action comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday said its forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following recent attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews.

In a post shared on X, US CENTCOM said, 'At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.'

Meanwhile, Iran's southern port city of Chabahar experienced power cuts after the United States airstrikes, according to CNN, citing Iranian state media.

Additionally, explosions were also reported in the Iranian city of Bushehr, CNN reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.