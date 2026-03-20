Iran releases Supreme Leader's video amid death rumours

In the video, the Supreme Leader can be seen teaching religious studies to a group of pupils who are listening attentively. The IRIB said that the video of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was published for the first time.

IMAGE: A woman holds a poster of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, during an anti-US and anti-Israel rally at Valiasr Square, in Tehran, on March 17, 2026. Photograph: Alaa Al Marjani/Reuters

Key Points Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting aired an archived video of Mojtaba Khamenei, showing him teaching religious studies.

Mojtaba succeeded his father Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US strike; other top officials were also killed.

The ongoing United States–Israel–Iran conflict continues to escalate.

Donald Trump and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed regional tensions and condemned attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed missile launches from Iran, with air defences activated and civilians advised to take shelter.

Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), has released what appears to be an archived video of the Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The date of the video is unknown.

In the video, the Supreme Leader can be seen teaching religious studies to a group of pupils who are listening attentively.

The IRIB said that the video of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was published for the first time.

Mojtaba Khamenei took over as the Supreme Leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was 86, was killed in an American strike on February 28.

In recent strikes, National Security Advisor Ali Larijani and Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib were also killed.

The United States–Israel–Iran conflict is about to enter its fourth week.

Trump holds talks with UAE President

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump discussed regional developments and their impact on global peace during a phone call, Al Jazeera reported, citing the state-run WAM news agency.

According to Al Jazeera, the two leaders also reviewed what were described as 'blatant and continuous Iranian aggressions against the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region, which target civilians, civilian facilities, and infrastructure, representing a violation of the sovereignty of these countries and international law'.

President Trump condemned the attacks and reaffirmed the United States' solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and countries of the region, and its full support for them in defending their territories, stability, and security, Al Jazeera reported, citing the WAM report.

IRGC launches latest wave of strikes on Israel

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its latest wave of strikes targeted areas in central and southern Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as US military bases across the region, Al Jazeera reported, citing the IRGC-linked Fars news agency.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran towards Israeli territory, prompting the activation of air defence systems to intercept the incoming threats.

In a post shared on X, the IDF said on Friday, "The IDF has identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. The defence systems are operating to intercept the threat."

Authorities also issued emergency alerts to civilians in affected areas. The Home Front Command sent preliminary directives directly to mobile phones, urging residents to immediately move to protected spaces.

"The defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives—they save lives," the post further read.

The IDF added that civilians should not leave protected areas until an explicit directive is given.

"One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives," it added.