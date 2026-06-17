Iran peace deal not final, will go back to war if...: Trump

A high-stakes US-Iran memorandum of understanding, set for signing in Switzerland, outlines significant sanctions relief, the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and a critical 60-day negotiation window for Iran's uranium enrichment, all under the conditional 'trust but verify' approach of US President Donald Trump.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points A US-Iran memorandum of understanding is scheduled for signing in Switzerland, detailing sanctions relief, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a 60-day negotiation period on Iran's uranium enrichment.

US President Donald Trump has emphasised the conditional nature of the ceasefire, stating the MoU is not final and threatening military action if Iran does not adhere to expectations.

US Vice President JD Vance outlined the agreement's three core pillars: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, and Iran can receive benefits if it ceases sponsorship of proxy networks and nuclear enrichment.

Vance accused Iranian propagandists of distorting the deal's parameters, stressing that financial concessions are contingent on verifiable operational changes by Tehran.

The G7 heads of state in France have formally expressed unified support for the evolving Washington-Tehran diplomatic framework.

Preliminary details are beginning to filter through ahead of the impending United States-Iran memorandum signing ceremony, which is now less than 48 hours away, with the peace deal set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

The proposed framework encompasses a series of high-stakes diplomatic manoeuvres.

A report broadcast by Fox News detailed that these measures include the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the formal termination of the American blockade, and the initiation of a crucial 60-day negotiation period regarding Iran's uranium enrichment activities.

This comprehensive roadmap also integrates substantial sanctions relief alongside a structured ceasefire agreement involving Israel and Hezbollah.

Trump's Conditional Stance on Peace Deal

Commenting on these fast-moving diplomatic developments, the Fox News broadcast highlighted that United States President Donald Trump intends to move decisively against Iran's nuclear infrastructure on Tuesday, while simultaneously pointing to the '60-day window for negotiations over Tehran's nuclear ambitions'.

Meanwhile, Trump has injected a note of severe volatility into the ongoing peace process with Iran.

While an agreement in principle has been reached to end months of hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the President signalled on Wednesday that the ceasefire remains conditional and precarious.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the President of Egypt, Trump underscored that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) currently on the table is not a final, immutable document.

He warned that the US remains prepared to pivot back to military action if Tehran fails to adhere to the expectations established in the upcoming formal signing.

When pressed by reporters on the status of the agreement, Trump was explicit about the fragility of the current peace.

"It's not final," the President stated.

"It's a memorandum of understanding, and if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting them, dropping bombs on their heads."

The President's remarks underscored a 'trust but verify' approach that has defined his administration's latest diplomatic push.

"If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. Okay? 'Cause they've misbehaved for 47 years," he added.

Vance Details Core Pillars and Compliance

Concurrently, US Vice President J D Vance detailed the core triple-pillar architecture governing this proposed peace treaty during an interview with Fox News, explaining, "The agreement is actually very simple. One, Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. Two, the Straits of Hormuz are open. And number three, there are all of these benefits contemplated that the Iranians can get if they behave."

To ensure compliance, Vance made it clear that any prospective financial concessions or sanctions relief for Tehran remain entirely contingent upon verifiable and sweeping changes in its state operations, explicitly demanding an end to its sponsorship of proxy networks and the absolute cessation of its nuclear enrichment initiatives.

Reinforcing this strict conditional stance, Vance remarked, "If they stop developing terrorism, if they stop funding terrorism, if they stop supporting the rebuilding of the nuclear arms program, they actually can get some real benefits. If they don't do any of that stuff, they don't get anything."

Addressing Iranian Propaganda and International Support

Furthermore, Vance aimed narratives emerging from Tehran, accusing Iranian authorities of intentionally distorting the actual parameters of the negotiated text, noting, "Iranian propagandists out there [are] saying well we get all these things and they leave out the fact that they only get those things if they fundamentally transform themselves as a country."

This rhetorical pushback highlights that, under this framework, Iran will essentially enter a strict probationary status, with Washington, DC evaluating Tehran entirely on its tangible operational adjustments rather than diplomatic assurances.

Explicitly highlighting this leverage, Vance asserted, "The United States wins either way, as the President said. Either they get nothing, we destroy their nuclear program and the Straits of Hormuz are open, or they fundamentally transform themselves and that's a big win too. It's really up to them."

Emphasising this action-over-words approach, Vance stated, "The thing I've learned from the President of the United States is whether friend or foe, you shouldn't trust anybody, you should trust people's actions," adding, "That's why the way this agreement is built is that if they act in the right way, if they behave in the way, they get a lot of benefits."

As these operational details were laid out on television, US President Donald Trump simultaneously utilised his Truth Social platform to champion the impending diplomatic breakthrough, characterising the document as a 'Great Deal' engineered to institute long-term equilibrium across the Middle East.

"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace," the US President posted.

Ultimately, the momentum behind this bilateral Washington-Tehran diplomatic framework has gained significant multilateral validation in France, where Group of Seven (G7) heads of state formally expressed their unified support for the evolving pact during their international summit.