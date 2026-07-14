20% too much, we'll be fair: Iran mocks Trump over Hormuz claim

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has publicly mocked US President Donald Trump's recent declaration of the US as the 'guardian' of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, asserting Iran's historical role as the sole protector and demanding fair compensation for any security services provided.

IMAGE: People walk next to a symbolic mockup of an Iranian missile and an Iranian flag at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, July 12, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi mocked Donald Trump's assertion that the US would be the 'guardian' of the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi stated that Iran has always been and will remain the 'GUARDIAN' of the Strait, suggesting compensation is due for security services.

Trump announced the 'reinstatement' of an 'Iranian blockade' and a 20 per cent levy on cargo for US security services in the Strait.

Iran's Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari affirmed that Iran will not allow US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks highlight renewed tensions between the US and Iran regarding control and security of the strategic shipping lane.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday mocked United States President Donald Trump over recent remarks charging '20 per cent' over ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing Tehran as the one and only 'guardian' of the region.

In a post on X, Araghchi took a swipe at Trump, asserting that Iran will always remain the 'guardian' of the Strait of Hormuz.

'POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair,' said Araghchi.

Renewed Tensions Over Hormuz

These remarks come in the backdrop of the renewed tensions between the US and Iran in the past few weeks.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is 'reinstating' the Iranian blockade and said that the US will charge '20 per cent" to provide security to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic gateway.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump assured that the international maritime traffic through the critical shipping lane would not be closed to the rest of the world despite escalating regional tensions.

'The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran,' Trump said.

'We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait,' he wrote.

Trump's 'Guardian' Claim and Levy

Trump claimed that a 20 per cent levy on transiting cargo is a necessary measure to cover the operational expenses of securing the volatile shipping lane.

'The USA will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. President DONALD J TRUMP,' he added.

The President added that the deployment and institutionalisation of this protection-and-reimbursement model would be enacted without delay, concluding that 'the process and formation will begin immediately'.

Iran's Reaffirmation of Authority

On the other hand, Iran issued a stern warning against the US, reaffirming its authority over the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing Washington's intervention in its management.

According to Press TV, the spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, affirmed that Iran will not, 'under any circumstances, allow the US to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz'.