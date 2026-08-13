Iran knew Trump's exact location in Turkey, including his hotel floor

New intelligence reports reveal that Donald Trump made a secretive departure from Ankara during last month's NATO summit after US intelligence agencies intercepted credible threats from Iran.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, August 11, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points US intelligence detected a specific surface-to-air missile threat against President Trump's aircraft during the NATO summit in Ankara.

Iranian operatives reportedly knew the exact floor of Trump's hotel, and an individual with a shoulder-fired missile was spotted near the summit.

Trump was secretly moved from the older Air Force One into a catering container, then transferred to a military plane to depart Turkey, while Air Force One served as a decoy.

The unprecedented security operation has drawn criticism regarding the safety of officials and journalists on the decoy plane, though defenders cite the need to protect the commander-in-chief.

Trump later stated he followed Secret Service directives and dismissed claims of heightened danger for passengers, suggesting his new aircraft could have been the primary target.

United States intelligence agencies intercepted multiple inputs indicating that Iran possessed precise information regarding President Donald Trump's whereabouts in Ankara during the NATO summit last month, that prompted his secretive departure, according to a New York Times report.

Two US officials familiar with the intelligence told NYT that security authorities detected a specific surface-to-air missile threat directed against whichever aircraft was carrying Trump.

Additionally, an individual near the NATO summit was reportedly spotted with a shoulder-fired missile, while Iranian operatives were said to be aware of the exact floor of the hotel where Trump was staying.

Unprecedented Security Measures

The threat assessment was deemed severe enough to prompt a complex security deception.

Trump publicly boarded the older Air Force One before being secretly transported out of the airport inside a catering container and transferred to a military plane that flew him out of Turkey.

Meanwhile, the original Air Force One departed carrying senior US officials, government staff, journalists, and military personnel, essentially functioning as a decoy.

Passengers aboard were reportedly not briefed on the full severity of the threat. The New York Times reported that the operation may have redirected the risk from Trump onto those who remained aboard the main presidential aircraft.

High-ranking officials present on the flight included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and senior White House aides Stephen Miller and Steven Cheung.

Passengers were directed to keep the aircraft's window shades drawn during the July 8 flight from Ankara to Britain.

Aftermath and Reactions

Trump subsequently rejoined Air Force One in secret before stepping out in front of cameras, maintaining the impression that he had been on board throughout the journey.

The unprecedented security protocol has drawn criticism from certain former White House officials, who maintained that individuals on the decoy plane should have been protected or notified.

Conversely, defenders of the decision argued that safeguarding the commander-in-chief justified extraordinary measures when facing a credible threat.

The White House did not respond to queries concerning the operation.

Trump later stated that he had acted on Secret Service directives and dismissed claims that passengers were placed in heightened danger, arguing that the aircraft he moved to could have been the primary target.