Iran, Israel trade strikes for 1st time since truce; raising war fears

Tensions in West Asia have dramatically escalated as Israel launched targeted military operations against Iran, triggering widespread blasts across strategic cities, following earlier Iranian projectile attacks on Israel.

IMAGE: An Iranian missile flies in the sky over Israel, as seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

Key Points Israel conducted targeted military operations against Iran, with multiple explosions reported in Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan.

This Israeli action follows a recent barrage of projectiles launched by Iran targeting Israel, marking a significant escalation in West Asia.

US President Donald Trump is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, urging Tehran to return to negotiations and expressing disapproval of Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

The conflict is intertwined with ongoing friction between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and a diplomatic stalemate between Washington and Tehran over frozen Iranian assets and a peace agreement.

Iranian officials insist on a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon as a prerequisite for any bilateral understanding with Washington and demand full compensation for damages.

Fresh tensions have erupted in West Asia as Israel launched targeted military operations against Iran, triggering widespread blasts across several strategic cities, regional state media reported.

According to the Iranian state news agency, IRNA, at least "two powerful explosions" were heard in Tehran, while the central city of Isfahan was rocked by at least three blasts.

The state-run IRIB broadcaster further confirmed the expanding scope of the aerial multi-city engagement, reporting that there have been "multiple explosions heard in Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan".

Escalation and Diplomatic Efforts

These dramatic overnight developments mark a sharp escalation in West Asia, unfolding shortly after Tehran had launched its own fresh barrage of projectiles targeting Israel.

The cross-border strikes coincide with intense diplomatic efforts by United States President Donald Trump to sustain a fragile truce in Washington's 100-day war with Iran.

Detailing the Iranian strikes that preceded the latest escalation, a statement by the Israel Defense Forces noted, "At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary."

The military authorities further alerted the public to the possibility of subsequent incoming fire, later confirming that all incoming projectiles were successfully neutralised, while first responders confirmed zero casualties.

Providing context from Tehran, Mohsen Rezaee, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told the semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency that the missile launch toward Israel was a "warning to cease their hostile actions" in Lebanon.

Regional Dynamics and US Stance

This latest round of hostilities follows closely on the heels of intensified fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

Early on Sunday, the Lebanese group launched strikes into northern Israel, prompting a retaliatory Israeli aerial assault on a southern suburb of Beirut that claimed two lives and wounded 11 people.

These kinetic developments come amid an apparent stalemate between Washington and Tehran over an interim peace agreement.

In the aftermath of the bombardment, Trump told Fox News that his administration remains committed to a diplomatic resolution, whilst calling on Tehran to return to the negotiating table.

"You shot your missiles," the US President was quoted as saying, adding, "That's enough."

Concurrently, Trump expressed disapproval of the Israeli airstrikes in Beirut on Sunday.

Axios reported that the US President stated he would actively persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching a retaliatory strike against Tehran.

Furthermore, the US President told the Financial Times that the Israeli Prime Minister would be required to comply with any bilateral agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.

"I call the shots. I call all the shots," Trump declared, adding that Netanyahu "doesn't call the shots."

IMAGE: Israeli security and rescue personnel work next to a part of a projectile following a missile attack from Iran towards Israel in northern Israel. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

Impact and Diplomatic Impasse

Following the activation of air defence sirens across multiple districts during the attacks, Israeli authorities announced the suspension of all educational activities nationwide for Monday.

The current week has witnessed the most severe breakdown in stability since the implementation of the ceasefire on April 8.

Diplomatic talks between the US and Iran remain deadlocked over the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian financial assets, alongside the parallel friction involving Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

The regional diplomatic matrix faced an earlier setback last week when Hezbollah rejected a Washington-mediated truce between Israel and Lebanon, which had been declared by the US State Department just hours prior.

Tehran has maintained that a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon remains a prerequisite for any bilateral understanding with Washington.

Reinforcing this stance, a military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei told CNN that "the ball is in Trump's court" regarding the finalisation of a peace deal.

Frozen Assets and Future Negotiations

Meanwhile, in Washington, the Trump administration is reportedly considering a strategy to divert frozen Iranian financial assets towards rebuilding efforts for Persian Gulf allies impacted by actions attributed to the Islamic Republic.

However, during a televised interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump clarified that his administration would refuse to release any blocked Iranian capital or ease existing economic sanctions as part of a preliminary agreement.

"If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking" about releasing the assets, Trump told Kristen Welker during the interview recorded on Friday for NBC's Meet the Press.

Reacting strongly to the proposed economic strategy, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi dismissed the American proposal.

In a social media post on X, the Iranian diplomat asserted that his nation's assets "are neither Washington's war spoils nor a fund for paying its allies."

Gharibabadi further emphasised that Tehran continues to insist on receiving "full compensation" for damages incurred during the hostilities initiated by Israel and the US on February 28.

The deepening diplomatic impasse threatens to collapse ongoing negotiations aimed at extending the current truce, reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz maritime corridor, and structuring future dialogue regarding Iran's nuclear programme.