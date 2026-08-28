Iran in deep trouble, US military action still on the table: Trump

US President Donald Trump has indicated that American military operations against Iran may not have concluded, firmly ruling out immediate talks with Tehran and asserting the nation's limited capabilities amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump stated that military action against Iran might not be over. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump stated that military operations against Iran might not be over, despite the Strait of Hormuz reopening.

Trump firmly ruled out immediate talks with Tehran, citing Iran's "deep trouble" and limited capabilities.

The Trump administration continues its strategy of economic sanctions, military pressure, and threats against Iran.

Trump noted Russia has behaved "quite well" regarding the Strait of Hormuz, without specifying commitments on broader Russian-Iranian cooperation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy artery, central to ongoing concerns about regional stability.

US President Donald Trump stated that American military operations targeting Iran might not have ended, whilst firmly ruling out immediate talks with Tehran and asserting that the nation now possesses limited capabilities.

Addressing reporters, Trump highlighted that Iran is experiencing severe military and economic strain following recent confrontations.

"They're not paying their troops. They're in deep trouble," Trump said.

Trump's Stance On Iran's Capabilities

Furthermore, he cautioned against interpreting the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a definitive end to potential US military engagement against the Middle Eastern nation.

"They are in deep trouble, they have very little capacity, the Strait of Hormuz is open, it doesn't mean we finished with the military," Trump said.

The US President offered no specific details regarding potential future operations, nor did he clarify the conditions that would necessitate further US military action.

Additionally, Trump rejected the prospect of immediate talks with the Iranian leadership.

"There's not a lot to speak with Iran, we are not looking to meet or anything, the strait is open," he said.

US Strategy And Diplomatic Outlook

These remarks underscore that Washington is not pursuing negotiations at this time, notwithstanding the unblocking of the vital maritime route.

The Trump administration has consistently employed a strategy blending economic sanctions, military pressure, and threats of subsequent actions to manage Tehran, and these recent statements suggest Washington is maintaining all available options.

When questioned on whether he intended to penalise Russia should Moscow fail to scale back its ties with Iran, the Trump replied, "It depends, I think Russia has behaved quite well, so far regarding the Strait of Hormuz."

He refrained from specifying the actions Moscow had taken or confirming if Washington had secured any firm commitments from Russia concerning its engagements with Tehran.

Regional Concerns And Strategic Importance

These statements arrive amidst ongoing concerns regarding the safety of commercial vessels and the transport of energy resources across the region.

While portraying the reopening of the strait as a pivotal development, Trump refrained from declaring the overarching crisis resolved.

He established no prerequisites for potential future meetings with Iranian officials, maintaining a stringent public stance against immediate talks.

Moreover, Trump did not specify which Iranian facilities, units, or operational capabilities he meant.

Regarding Moscow, while noting that Russia has acted "quite well" concerning the Strait of Hormuz, he did not clarify if this positive evaluation applied to broader facets of Russian-Iranian cooperation.

Positioned between Oman and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz links the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

It remains a crucial global energy artery, facilitating the transit of liquefied natural gas and oil from prominent Gulf producers to international markets.