Iran hits US base after missile strike on wedding celebration

Amidst rising geopolitical tensions, the United States and Iran are engaged in a dangerous cycle of military strikes and retaliatory actions across West Asia, raising concerns about regional stability and potential civilian impact.

IMAGE: A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026, shows a view shortly before what US Central Command (CENTCOM) says was a strike on an Iranian military target. Photograph: US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

Key Points US Central Command conducted strikes on Iranian military targets, citing previous attacks on shipping and US personnel.

Iran's Foreign Ministry alleges US strikes caused over 50 civilian casualties at a wedding in Sirik, vowing a firm response.

Iranian state media (IRNA) claimed retaliatory ballistic missile and drone attacks on US bases in Jordan and Bahrain.

Kuwait and Jordan reported intercepting Iranian drones and ballistic missiles, indicating active engagement.

The escalating situation has prompted Bahrain to issue a public safety alert, highlighting regional instability.

The United States Central Command Forces said on Wednesday that it completed the wave of strikes against Iranian military targets, which included air defence sites, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites, among others.

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baqaei said that the American strikes also targeted a wedding celebration in Sirik, resulting in more than 50 innocent men, women and children being killed or wounded.

Sharing the details in a post on X, CENTCOM said, 'US forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites.'

It said that the strikes follow recent 'attempted attacks' by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members.

Iran Alleges Civilian Casualties

Meanwhile, Baqaei said that the American strikes resulted in an attack on a residential home in Kuhestak, Sirik, where families were celebrating a wedding.

More than 50 innocent men, women and children were killed or wounded, he said.

Baqaei said that Iran will respond to these 'savage crimes' with firmness and added, 'Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow. Turning a blind eye to injustice does not contain it; it only emboldens the perpetrators.'

Missile strikes were also reported near the southwestern Iranian cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari, according to IRIB.

The Deputy Minister of Security and Law Enforcement of the Khuzestan Governorate said that two locations around Ahvaz and Aghajari had been targeted by missiles.

'Two points around the cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari were attacked by missiles by the terrorist enemy of America. Additional news will be announced later,' the official said, according to IRIB.

Iran Claims Retaliatory Strikes On US Bases

Iran's IRNA news agency claimed that in response to the American strikes, the IRGC Aerospace Force executed a significant ballistic missile operation against the US Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, specifically targeting RQ-4 and MQ-9 UAV hangars.

It further claimed that the strikes resulted in the elimination of several drones and the deaths of multiple pilots and flight crew members.

IRNA further claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran Army targeted radar installations and concentration points of American terrorist forces at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain with heavy volleys of destructive drones.

Citing the IRGC, it claimed that ballistic missiles also hit Camp Titin, a US Marine base in Jordan, which resulted in troop casualties.

Regional Reactions And US Warnings

Meanwhile, Kuwait News Agency said that the country's air defences are responding to Iranian drone attacks.

It also reported that Jordan's air defences intercepted 13 Iranian ballistic missiles.

As the situation rapidly evolves in the West Asia region, Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued an alert of potential threat and urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels for the protection of public safety.

The latest slew of developments came as Iran had vowed a decisive response shortly after US President Donald Trump said that Washington, DC launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

They came after what Trump claimed was in retaliation for Iran attempting to add sea mines to the Strait.

Trump added that any retaliation by Iran against the 'very justified attack' will see a stronger response by Washington, while also hinting that a much bigger attack against Tehran remains in store.