Iran has accepted 'just about everything' we wanted: Trump

Donald Trump has sensationally claimed that Iran has conceded to nearly all US demands in ongoing nuclear negotiations, while also asserting that American forces crippled Tehran's military infrastructure through repeated strikes.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Leah Millis/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump claims Iran has agreed to nearly all US demands in ongoing nuclear negotiations, focusing on denuclearisation.

Trump asserted that American forces conducted repeated military strikes, destroying Iran's radar installations and crippling its military infrastructure.

The US Navy reportedly escorted commercial oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent disruption to global energy supplies.

Trump dismissed claims of Iran's strength, stating its military was 'totally defeated' and its economy severely weakened by '300 per cent inflation'.

Indirect talks between US and Iranian officials concluded in Doha, with both sides reporting progress on an interim agreement framework.

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has accepted 'just about everything' the United States has demanded in ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations, while asserting that American forces carried out repeated military strikes that crippled Tehran's military infrastructure.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Trump said the talks were centred on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and expressed confidence that the two sides were close to a deal.

"I think they've agreed to just about everything we need," he said, adding, "The denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well."

Trump described the negotiations as part of Washington's broader effort to eliminate Iran's nuclear capabilities, insisting, "You can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

Trump Details Military Actions Against Iran

The US president also claimed American forces launched strikes on Iran for three consecutive nights in response to attacks on commercial shipping, repeatedly destroying Iranian radar installations.

"We blew up Iran's radar. They had no radar, they still don't. We blew it up again the other night... They have to start all over again for a third time," he said.

Trump further claimed Iran's military had been "totally defeated", saying it no longer had an effective navy, air force or radar network, and that several senior military leaders had been killed during the conflict.

Securing The Strait Of Hormuz

He also said the US Navy quietly escorted commercial oil tankers through the southern approach to the Strait of Hormuz for over a month to prevent disruption to global energy supplies while avoiding a closure of the strategic waterway.

"If I wanted to close the Strait... oil would be USD 350 a barrel, and there'd be a depression," Trump said, adding that American warships escorted vessels "with no lights" through the area.

Describing the naval operation as "a wall of steel", Trump said, "Not one ship got through to Iran."

Iran's Economic Weakness And Future Prospects

The president also claimed Iran's economy had been severely weakened, citing "300 per cent inflation", and said the US could eventually supply Iran with corn, wheat and soybeans through American farmers if a final agreement is reached.

Trump dismissed media reports suggesting Iran had emerged in a stronger position after the conflict, arguing its military capability, leadership and economy had all suffered devastating losses.

Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts

His remarks came a day after US and Iranian officials concluded another round of indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, with no major breakthrough but what both sides described as progress on the framework of an interim agreement announced earlier.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the next round of negotiations would resume after the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on July 9.

US Vice President JD Vance also said addressing Iran's nuclear programme remains the administration's top diplomatic priority.