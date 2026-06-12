Iran condemns US strike on ship that killed Indian crew members

Discover how both India and Iran have strongly condemned recent US attacks on merchant ships off the Oman coast, which tragically resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers, raising serious concerns about global peace and freedom of navigation.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Iran condemned US attacks on merchant ships off the Oman coast, citing a threat to global peace and security.

Three Indian nationals were tragically killed in these attacks on vessels with Indian crew.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson extended condolences and urged international accountability for US actions.

India summoned the US charge d'affaires, calling the American military's strikes 'unacceptable' and 'deeply worrisome'.

Both India and Iran are demanding accountability for the incidents affecting international navigation and safety.

Iran on Friday criticised the United States attacks on merchant ships that killed three Indian nationals, saying such actions 'threaten global peace and security'.

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week.

One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

India And Iran Condemn US Actions

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei extended condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian government.

'We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government,' he said in a post on X.

He urged the international community to hold the US accountable, adding that its conduct 'continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation'.

He further said that the incidents 'stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy'.

India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and told him that the American military's 'lethal and deadly' strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are 'unacceptable'.

India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as 'deeply worrisome' and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.