Iran claims strikes on US drone command centre

Amid escalating Middle East tensions, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims missile and drone strikes on US military bases in Bahrain, prompting confirmed retaliatory US operations against Iranian infrastructure.

IMAGE: Smoke rises after a US one-way attack surface drone reached its target, a submarine and ship maintenance facility according to US Central Command, in Bandar Abbas, Iran, in this screengrab taken from a video, which was released July 13, 2026. Photograph: US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iran's IRGC claims missile and drone strikes on US military installations in Bahrain, including Sheikh Issa Airbase and Al Juffair.

The IRGC describes these operations as 'Nasr 2' and a retaliatory campaign against US forces in the Middle East.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed its own large-scale offensive targeting Iranian military infrastructure along Iran's southern coast.

American strikes aimed to degrade Tehran's capacity to threaten commercial shipping lanes in the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Neither US nor Bahraini officials have independently verified Iran's claims of damage, similar to previous uncorroborated assertions by Tehran.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes targeting American military installations in Bahrain, describing the operations as the second phase of its retaliatory campaign against US forces deployed across the Middle East.

The announcement emerged within hours of US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming that American forces had concluded another large-scale offensive aimed at military infrastructure throughout southern Iran.

Iran's Claims of Strikes on US Bases

According to a statement broadcast by Iranian state media, the IRGC asserted that it hit a US drone command and control centre located at the Sheikh Issa Airbase in Bahrain.

The military unit also claimed to have struck a vital helicopter maintenance and repair facility, alongside a hangar housing P-8 electronic warfare aircraft, characterising the offensive as part of Operation 'Nasr 2'.

These battlefield claims have not been independently verified, and American authorities have not confirmed any damage to the designated facilities.

The IRGC further alleged that separate strikes had targeted Bahrain's Al Juffair military installation.

Iranian state media reported that the missile and drone attacks hit weapons storage facilities, a satellite communications hub and a building utilised by American military personnel.

Iranian officials stated that the operation remains active, warning that additional phases could be unleashed if US military actions persist.

Unverified Claims and Previous Assertions

The latest rhetoric follows previous assertions from Tehran that the IRGC had successfully destroyed fuel and ammunition depots at a US-linked airbase situated in Jordan.

However, much like earlier battlefield reports issued by Tehran during the ongoing conflict, no independent evidence has surfaced to corroborate the reported destruction, and neither Washington, DC nor Bahraini officials have verified the Iranian account.

US Retaliatory Strikes on Iranian Infrastructure

Concurrently with Tehran's announcements, CENTCOM declared that US forces had wrapped up another series of coordinated strikes against Iranian military infrastructure at 10.15 pm Eastern Time on July 13.

According to the military command, the five-hour operation targeted key installations at Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas, all positioned along Iran's southern coast.

CENTCOM stated that precision-guided munitions were deployed to neutralise Iranian coastal defence systems, missile launch infrastructure, drone positions and naval capabilities.

The stated objective of the American mission was to systematically degrade Tehran's capacity to threaten commercial shipping lanes navigating the Strait of Hormuz, which stands as one of the world's most critical maritime trade corridors.

Escalating Tensions and US Readiness

The US military noted that more than 50,000 American service members continue to be deployed across the Middle East, emphasising that forces maintain an elevated state of combat readiness.

"American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM stated, signalling that subsequent operations remain on the table if regional flashpoints continue to intensify.

The latest exchange highlights a severe escalation in the conflict, which has increasingly broadened from targeted strikes inside Iran to reciprocal attacks directly involving US military installations situated across the Gulf.