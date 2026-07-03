Iran Bids Final Farewell to Khamenei

Thousands of mourners and international delegates gathered as Iran paid its final respects to its late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli strike on February 28, in Tehran.

IMAGE: Women pay their respects near the coffins of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members during the farewell ceremony at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 3, 2026. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Key Points Thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran as Iran held a farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and family members.

International delegates attended ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla following Khamenei's death in a February 28 airstrike.

Images capture grief, military honours, public participation and heightened security surrounding one of Iran's most significant state ceremonies.

Mourning Begins Across Tehran

IMAGE: An Iranian soldier salutes as the coffins are displayed during the farewell ceremony. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners gather near the coffins to pay their respects at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: Iraqi officials participate in the funeral ceremony alongside international delegates. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Emotional mourners stand beside the coffins during the ceremony. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Coffins Brought to Mosalla

IMAGE: People carry the coffins into the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla ahead of the ceremony. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's coffin. Photograph: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: Women pray ahead of the funeral ceremony at Enghelab Square. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: A mourner reacts during the funeral ceremony inside the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Personal Tributes and Public Grief

IMAGE: A photograph of Zahra Mohammad Golpayegani is displayed near the coffins during the ceremony. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners outside the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman walks through the ceremony venue in Tehran. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral ceremony near the late leader's office. Photograph: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

Security and Mass Participation

IMAGE: Members of the Basij paramilitary forces assemble at the ceremony venue. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: International delegates and mourners at the funeral ceremony in Tehran. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Women chant slogans during a rally ahead of the funeral. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

IMAGE: Police patrol outside the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Farewell Ahead of Final Rites

IMAGE: Supporters gather beneath a screen displaying Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who will not be present at the funeral. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

IMAGE: Women leave a mosque ahead of the funeral. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

IMAGE: Banners depicting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outside the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff