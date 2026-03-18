Iran begins new 'heavy strikes' in region: IRGC

The IRGC had announced earlier that it was carrying out an intense wave of attacks on US and Israeli positons throughout the region since dawn, using missiles as well as drones.

IMAGE: Streaks of fire and light slash across the night sky as an Israeli interceptor strikes an Iranian missile, over Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 17, 2026. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Key Points Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a new phase of 'heavy' missile and drone strikes across the region.

Commander Sardar Mousavi said attacks target the 'American-Zionist enemy' and aim to intensify operations.

IRGC said strikes since dawn involved multiple warheads using solid and liquid fuel along with drones.

Donald Trump criticised NATO allies for not backing US operations, claiming American forces have already weakened Iran’s military capabilities.

Sardar Mousavi, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force, on Tuesday announced a 'new phase of effective and heavy strikes across the region against the American-Zionist enemy', Al Jazeera reported.

"The backbone of arrogance will be broken in the streets and squares," Al Jazeera quoted Mousavi as saying.

The IRGC had announced earlier that it was carrying out an intense wave of attacks on US and Israeli positons throughout the region since dawn, using missiles as well as drones.

Iran's IRGC said that it has been carrying out a new wave of 'impact-oriented and targeted' attacks across the region since dawn, as reported by Al Jazeera.

In a statement reported by Iranian media, it said the operations were being carried out with 'multiple warheads with solid and liquid fuel' as well as drones, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Trump slams NATO allies

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's tirade on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)'s reluctance to help him with Strait of Hormuz's operations continue as he said on Truth Social, 'The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon.'

'I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street -- We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,' he added.

Trump further claimed that the US has decimated Iran's military, naval and air forces.

'Fortunately, we have decimated Iran's Military Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again! Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer "need," or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea,' he said.

He further reiterated that the US doesn't need the aid of anyone.

'In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,' he said.