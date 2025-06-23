Iran attacks US military bases in Qatar, Iraq

Iran on Monday launched missile strikes on United States military installations in Qatar and Iraq, in a sharp escalation following the American bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

IMAGE: Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al Udeid base in a missile attack, in Qatar, on June 23, 2025. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

The move has deepened tensions across the already volatile West Asian region.

Qatar confirmed that its Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts US and allied forces, was targeted by Iranian missiles but said its air defence systems successfully intercepted the attack.

The Qatari foreign ministry reported no casualties and assured that the country's airspace had since been secured.

'This was a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, its airspace, and international law,' the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

It added that Qatar remained committed to promoting diplomatic dialogue and would continue pushing for a return to the negotiating table.

Iran, which announced the strikes on state television, claimed the number of missiles launched matched the number of bombs dropped by the US in Sunday's operation -- an apparent signal that Tehran may be seeking to avoid further escalation, reported the Associated Press.

It also said it deliberately targeted the base as it is located away from civilian areas.

The Al Udeid base, situated southwest of Doha, is a strategic hub for US and allied operations in West Asia.

It houses the Combined Air Operations Center, which commands regional airpower, and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing—the largest such wing in the world.

Meanwhile, another missile strike targeted the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, which also hosts American troops.

Details regarding damage or casualties at the Iraqi facility remain unclear.

The Iranian strikes come just a day after the United States carried out a surprise bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities.