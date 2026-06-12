Iran attacked 3 ships with Indians, alleges Trump; denies peace pact

The US President claimed that Iran had misrepresented the contents of the proposed deal and criticised the country's leadership for what he described as dishonourable conduct.

IMAGE: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 11, 2026. Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

After reports suggesting that the memorandum of understanding for the peace agreement between Tehran and Washington includes an extension of the ceasefire, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected those reports, accusing the Islamic Republic of not acting in "good faith" while dealing with the US.

Key Points Trump alleged that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, which resulted in the deaths of three crew members.

Earlier, it was reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva.

Iran dismissed the reports suggesting that a deal with the United States to end the conflict in West Asia has been finalised, stating that no final agreement has been reached so far.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran had misrepresented the contents of the proposed deal and criticised the country's leadership for what he described as dishonourable conduct.

He further alleged that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, which resulted in the deaths of three, despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces, calling the incident "totally unacceptable."

"The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth," Trump said in its post.

"Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!" he added.

Earlier, CNN, citing multiple diplomatic sources, reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland, with the proposed agreement reportedly envisaging a 60-day ceasefire "on all fronts", including Lebanon, beginning immediately upon signing; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit charges; and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of energy supplies and commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement's signing.

CNN also reported that the proposed arrangement includes lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports and providing limited sanctions relief, with the diplomatic source stating that such relief would be granted "based on the progression of the deal and continued engagement in good faith", although no specific timeline has been outlined.

However, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed the reports suggesting that a deal with the United States to end the conflict in West Asia has been finalised, stating that no final agreement has been reached so far, as reported by Iranian State Media Press TV.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM on Thursday confirmed that American forces had struck the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indian seafarers, in the Gulf of Oman, claiming that the ship had violated the US blockade against Iran in the region, firing two Hellfire missiles into the ship's engine room to stop its movement.

This is the third foreign-flagged commercial vessel attacked by US forces operating with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman over four days.

Earlier, Palau-flagged vessels MT Marivex and MT Settebello, carrying Indian seafarers, were disabled on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, for attempting to transport Iranian oil.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) confirmed that three Indian seafarers have lost their lives in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello and have been identified.

During an inter-ministerial briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that efforts are underway to bring their mortal remains to India at the earliest.

"These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports, as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged," he said.

The US blockade is enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas amid diplomatic engagement to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities in West Asia, including all Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Following the attacks, India summoned the US Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, and lodged a "strong protest" over the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners.

According to a statement issued by the MEA, the US Charge d'Affaires was called to the ministry earlier in the day, where India's concerns over the incidents were formally conveyed.

"A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives," the MEA said in the release.