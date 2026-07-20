IPS trainee attempts suicide after sexual harassment complaint

A trainee IPS officer at the prestigious SVPNPA in Hyderabad attempted suicide following serious allegations of sexual harassment, stalking, and physical assault by a fellow woman trainee, leading to a police investigation under the BNS and IT Act.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pexels

Key Points A trainee IPS officer attempted suicide after being accused of sexual harassment and stalking.

The incident occurred at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.

A fellow woman trainee lodged a complaint detailing sexual abuse, physical assault, and blackmail.

The accused allegedly sent abusive messages, physically assaulted her, and recorded a private video.

Police have registered a case under BNS and IT Act, with further investigation underway.

A trainee IPS officer, who was booked for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a fellow woman trainee at the SVPNPA in Hyderabad, attempted suicide on July 20, Monday, the police said.

He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at a friend's apartment and following the incident he has been shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, they said.

"He attempted (suicide) and has been admitted to a hospital," the official sources said.

Allegations Of Harassment And Assault

A 30-year-old woman trainee IPS officer, had lodged a complaint with police, accusing the fellow IPS officer trainee of harassing her by sending sexually abusive messages through an instant messaging app since June 23 and also making derogatory comments about her within the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in front of her friends.

The complainant stated that he falsely accused her of having a sexual relationship with another trainee and pressurising her to admit to such a purported relationship besides using abusive words.

The complainant further stated that on July 9, he wrongfully restrained her, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangulate her, and held a knife against her neck and did not allow her to leave his room.

On July 10, he again physically assaulted her with his hand, the complainant said.

The complainant accused him of recording a private video of her without her knowledge or consent and sending it to her husband with the intention of blackmailing her.

Police Investigation

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Attapur police station on charges of assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, stalking among others under relevant sections of BNS besides under the Information Technology (IT) Act on July 18, the police said.

Meanwhile, a police official on Monday said as part of further investigation they will issue a notice to him seeking his appearance before them in connection with the case.

Following the registration of the case, the IPS trainee had left the academy, sources said. He previously worked as a constable in Andhra Pradesh.