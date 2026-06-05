Tragic Elephant Attack Claims Life Of Senior IPS Officer's Wife

A tragic wild elephant attack in Kodagu district claimed the life of Sandhya Achayya, wife of senior IPS officer Sunil Achayya, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to order immediate action against the escalating human-wildlife conflict.

Key Points Sandhya Achayya, wife of senior IPS officer Sunil Achayya, died in a wild elephant attack in Kodagu.

The incident occurred while she was inspecting a coffee plantation near Titimati.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar offered condolences and ordered measures to tackle the elephant menace.

The tragedy highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Senior IPS officer Sunil Achayya's wife Sandhya Achayya was killed in a wild elephant attack while inspecting work at a coffee plantation near Titimati in Kodagu district on Friday, police said.

Chief Minister Addresses Elephant Menace

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar conveyed his condolences to Sunil Achayya, who is serving as a DGP in Delhi, the CMO said. Sandhya Achayya was attacked by a wild elephant at Konanakatte village where she had gone to oversee work at a coffee plantation. She succumbed to her injuries sustained in the attack, according to official information.

Following the incident, Shivakumar telephoned Achayya and expressed grief over the tragedy. "This is a heartbreaking incident. I was deeply saddened to learn about it. We share your grief. May God give you and your family the strength to bear this loss," the chief minister said. Shivakumar also said that he has directed the concerned officials to take necessary measures to tackle the wild elephant menace and prevent such incidents in the future.