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IPS Officer's Son Bullied: Lucknow School Staff Booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 20:02 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A prominent Lucknow school's principal, counsellor, and robotics teacher have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act following a bullying complaint from an 8-year-old son of a senior IPS officer, sparking concerns over child safety and school accountability.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An 8-year-old son of a senior IPS officer complained of bullying by a senior student on October 15 during a robotics class.
  • The school's principal, counsellor, and robotics teacher have been booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
  • It is alleged that the school management paraded the young boy in front of more than 1,000 students to identify the senior, causing him severe mental distress.
  • Lucknow police confirmed an FIR has been registered and a fair investigation is underway, also requesting confidentiality of the child's identity.

A principal, counsellor, and robotics teacher of a prominent school here have been booked after the 8-year-old son of a senior IPS officer complained of bullying by a senior, police said on Monday.

Investigation Underway In Bullying Case

The incident took place on October 15 when the student was allegedly pushed off his seat, assaulted, and subjected to abusive language by a senior student during a robotics class.

 

It is alleged that the school management paraded the young boy in front of more than 1,000 students to identify the senior student, causing him severe mental distress and humiliation.

On complaint of an IPS officer, an FIR was registered at PGI police station on November 11 against the school principal, counsellor, and robotics teacher under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. About the matter, Lucknow police said in its official statement on the social media platform X,

"In this case, an FIR has been registered at the PGI police station under relevant sections, and a fair and transparent investigation is underway. Furthermore, under the provisions of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, disclosing the identity of a child victim of a crime is punishable."

"Therefore, everyone is requested to maintain the confidentiality of the child's identity and privacy and not to share any information, photos, or videos that may potentially reveal the child's identity," Lucknow police said.

The officer has demanded that action be taken on the basis of CCTV footage.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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