HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Investors protest as investment firm shuts offices in Mumbai

Investors protest as investment firm shuts offices in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2025 20:54 IST

x

Hundreds of investors on Monday protested after finding the office of an investment firm locked in Navi Mumbai amid allegations of a scam, the police said.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

Many investors claimed they had invested their life savings in the company's schemes which promised them substantial returns over a decade.

 

Protests erupted when several investors found the company's offices in Dadar, Mumbai, and Bhayandar in Thane district locked.

A showroom of the firm in Mira Bhayandar area was also found shut since morning.

Navi Mumbai police personnel reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Financial frauds: 70 lakh mobile numbers disconnected
Financial frauds: 70 lakh mobile numbers disconnected
Govt warns against new scam targeting potential investors
Govt warns against new scam targeting potential investors
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
Cybercriminals fake courtroom, dupe exec of Rs 59 lakh
Cybercriminals fake courtroom, dupe exec of Rs 59 lakh
Farmer takes on cybercriminal, recovers lakhs
Farmer takes on cybercriminal, recovers lakhs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood

webstory image 2

5 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

5 Places To Visit In Prayagraj

VIDEOS

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri3:19

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri

From Waste to Energy: Gujarat's Success Story with Biogas4:18

From Waste to Energy: Gujarat's Success Story with Biogas

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland1:35

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD