Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated interstate racket that supplied over 10,000 mobile SIM cards to a Dubai-based cyber fraud network, leading to seven arrests including the alleged mastermind.

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Key Points Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police busted an interstate racket supplying 10,000 to 12,000 SIM cards to a Dubai-based cyber fraud network.

Seven individuals have been arrested, including Suman alias Nanu Dasare, the alleged mastermind operating from Dubai, who was deported to India.

The SIM cards were used for fraudulent calls, fake application registrations, linking to bank accounts for transactions, and creating fake email IDs.

Two SIM card sales employees allegedly obtained cards from customers under false pretences and supplied them to the racket for monetary gain.

The investigation is underway to identify other cyber fraud cases where these SIM cards were used.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police in Maharashtra busted an interstate racket which allegedly supplied 10,000 to 12,000 mobile SIM cards to a Dubai-based cyber fraud network and arrested seven people, including the alleged mastermind operating from the UAE, a police official said.

The SIM cards were allegedly used to make calls, register fake applications, link mobile numbers to bank accounts for fraudulent transactions and create email IDs under fictitious names to conceal the identities of those involved in cyber crimes.

Major Cyber Fraud Racket Uncovered

A case was registered at the Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Tushar Chaudhary (29), a resident of Chikhli in Pune. He allegedly provided a mule bank account to receive money obtained through cyber fraud and withdrew the amount himself, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police arrested Chaudhary and his associate Adarsh Waghmare (27), a resident of Akurdi in Pune. Their interrogation showed that Suman alias Nanu Dasare (26), a resident of Nigdi Pradhikaran in Pune, was the alleged mastermind who operated the cyber fraud network from Dubai.

Mastermind Arrested From Dubai

Police said Dasare was deported to India with the assistance of Interpol and based on a Look Out Circular (LOC). He was taken into custody at Mumbai airport and arrested.

During questioning, it emerged that Dasare was allegedly committing cyber frauds in collaboration with a Chinese national. He had procured around 10,000 to 12,000 SIM cards from Manish Wadhwa (44), a resident of Ambernath in Thane district, and Mahesh Kanhaiyalal Choithramani (60), a resident of Kalyan, police said.

Interstate SIM Card Supply Chain Busted

Based on technical analysis, police traced Wadhwa and Choithramani to Mumbai and arrested them.

"Wadhwa and Choithramani had obtained the SIM cards from their associates Suraj Munnalal Chikawa (32), a resident of Vikhroli in Mumbai and originally from Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, and Raja Ashok Kumar (31), a resident of Thane and originally from Vaishali district in Bihar, before supplying them for use in Dubai," the police official added.

Police subsequently traced and arrested Chikawa and Kumar based on technical analysis.

How Fraudulent SIM Cards Were Procured

The two were working in SIM card sales for mobile companies. They allegedly obtained SIM cards in the names of customers visiting them but did not hand them over, giving false reasons such as OTP expiry or server problems and claiming that the SIM cards had not been activated, police said.

Instead, they supplied the cards to their associates for monetary gain, as per the investigation.

Wadhwa and Choithramani travelled to Dubai 25 to 30 times, as per their passport records.

Of the seven accused, Chaudhary, Waghmare and Dasare were arrested in October, while Wadhwa, Choithramani, Chikawa and Kumar were arrested in the first week of November.

The investigation is underway to collect details of the SIM cards supplied by the accused and ascertain how many other cyber fraud cases they were used in, police added.

"Seven persons have been arrested so far, and further investigation is underway," Senior Inspector Ravikiran Nale of the Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police station told PTI.