Faridabad Police Nabs Interstate 'Gulel' Gang After Encounter

Faridabad police successfully apprehended seven members of an interstate "Gulel" gang, notorious for dacoity and robbery across multiple states, following a dramatic encounter that left two suspects injured.

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Key Points Faridabad police arrested seven members of an interstate "Gulel" gang involved in dacoity and robbery on Sunday.

Two accused, Satbir and Pratap, sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during a crossfire with police.

The gang, originating from Madhya Pradesh, travelled to states like Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh to commit crimes.

Their modus operandi involved using slingshots to throw marbles to detect occupants before breaking into houses.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, two large knives, and two slingshots from the arrested individuals.

Faridabad police arrested seven members of an interstate "Gulel" gang involved in dacoity and robbery following an encounter and recovered a country-made pistol, two large knives, and two slingshots from them, police said on Sunday.

Two out of seven accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the crossfire and were admitted to the hospital, police said.

Interstate Gang's Modus Operandi Uncovered

According to a senior police officer, the accused gang members used to travel from Madhya Pradesh to different states to commit robberies and thefts. After committing the crimes, they returned to their home state.

Using a slingshot, the accused used to throw marbles to detect the presence of people inside the house. Upon witnessing no response, they would attempt to break in, the officer said.

After receiving information on October 10 that a gang from Madhya Pradesh was planning to commit a major crime near the Agra Canal bridge, close to Sotai village, the police team reached the spot and asked them to stop, but the accused attempted to evade the police, they said.

During this time, one of the accused opened fire on the police team. The police retaliated, and two accused, Satbir and Pratap, were shot in the leg. Subsequently, the police team apprehended all seven accused.

Accused Identified, Past Crimes Revealed

The accused were identified as Satbir, Sukhlal, Pratap, Betal, Dhan Singh, Devdhar and Harbir, all residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Police has also announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for the arrest of Pratap. Eight cases are registered against Pratap, two against Betal, and four against Dhan Singh, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang was active on an interstate level. Members of the gang would travel from Madhya Pradesh to other states to conduct reconnaissance of homes and, when they saw an opportunity, commit robberies and thefts," ACP (crime) Aman Yadav said.

The gang has committed crimes across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are being made to determine how many crimes the gang has committed so far in Faridabad and the surrounding areas, the ACP said.