Police Recover 400 Stolen Phones, Bust Interstate Gang

Madhya Pradesh police have successfully busted an interstate mobile phone theft gang in Dewas, recovering 400 stolen devices worth Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 6 lakh cash, highlighting effective law enforcement against organised crime.

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Key Points Three alleged members of an interstate gang were arrested in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

Police recovered 400 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 6 lakh cash from the accused.

The stolen phones originated from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The racket was uncovered during an investigation into mobile phone thefts on September 13 and 21, with CCTV footage and technical evidence aiding identification under Operation Trinetram.

A probe is currently underway to ascertain if the stolen mobile phones were smuggled abroad.

Three alleged members of an interstate gang were arrested in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the recovery of 400 stolen phones worth Rs 1.5 crore, a police official said on Thursday.

Operation Trinetram Leads To Arrests

Dewas Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlod identified the accused as Suraj Singh Pardi (30), residents of Ujjain district, and Shubham Rathore (28) of Indore, adding that the three had previous cases against their names.

The 400 recovered phones worth Rs 1.5 crore had been stolen from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, as well as the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gehlod said.

"Rs 6 lakh cash was also recovered from them. The racket came to light during an investigation into two mobile phone thefts at sweet shops in Dewas on September 13 and 21. CCTV footage and technical evidence helped police identify the interstate gang under Operation Trinetram," he said.

The gang members allegedly stole mobile phones from crowded markets, railway stations and other public places and transported them to Indore. Rathore allegedly collected stolen mobile phones and facilitated their onward sale, the SP said.

A probe is on to find out if they smuggled stolen mobile phones abroad, he added.