Delhi Police Nabs Four In Major Drug Bust

Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an interstate illegal pharmaceutical drug supply network, apprehending four individuals and seizing over 14 kilograms of Alprazolam and Tramadol tablets and capsules.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate illegal pharmaceutical drug supply network, arresting four men.

Over 21,000 tablets and capsules of Alprazolam and Tramadol, weighing over 14 kg, were recovered on Tuesday.

Munesh Kumar Gupta and Akhilesh Mishra were initially intercepted near Nigam Bodh Ghat on October 31.

Their alleged supplier, Virender Kumar alias Hero, was arrested from Madipur with over 3 kg of Tramadol.

Rajeshwer Pandey alias Gopal was also arrested, and 480 Tramadol capsules were seized from his shop.

The Delhi Police has busted an interstate illegal pharmaceutical drug supply network with the arrest of four men and the recovery of over 21,000 tablets and capsules of Alprazolam and Tramadol weighing over 14 kilograms, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested during a multi-stage operation conducted by the crime branch across different locations in Delhi.

Key Arrests In Drug Bust

"A team of the crime branch initially intercepted Munesh Kumar Gupta (44) and Akhilesh Mishra (46) near Nigam Bodh Ghat on October 31 while they were transporting pharmaceutical drugs on a motorcycle. A search led to the recovery of 16,380 tablets and capsules weighing over 10 kg, following which an FIR was registered," a senior police officer said.

Uncovering The Supply Chain

Based on their interrogation, police arrested their alleged supplier, Virender Kumar alias Hero (48), from Madipur and recovered 4,320 Tramadol capsules weighing over 3 kg from his possession, according to the officer.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Rajeshwer Pandey alias Gopal (34), from whose shop 480 Tramadol capsules were seized during a joint raid with the Drugs Control Department. Two vehicles used for transporting the contraband were also seized, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.