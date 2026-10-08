Telangana Police Apprehend Man In Drug Peddling Case

Telangana's EAGLE Force has apprehended a 27-year-old man in Hyderabad, seizing ecstasy pills and LSD blots, as investigations into inter-state drug peddling links intensify.

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Key Points A 27-year-old man was apprehended by Telangana's EAGLE Force on Thursday for alleged drug peddling.

Four ecstasy pills (MDMA) and three LSD blots were seized from the accused in Hyderabad.

The accused reportedly travelled to Goa on October 1 to purchase the drugs and returned to Hyderabad on October 7.

Police are investigating Goa-Hyderabad links and examining seized evidence to identify other individuals involved.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, with further investigation ongoing.

A 27-year-old man was apprehended by Telangana's anti-narcotics unit--EAGLE Force here for allegedly peddling drugs and four ecstasy pills (MDMA) and three LSD blots were seized from him, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Into Drug Trafficking

The apprehended accused, a native of Rajamahendravaram District of Andhra Pradesh and presently residing in Madhapur here, went to Goa on October 1 along with his other friends and purchased the ecstasy pills and the LSD blots, an official release said.

On October 7, he reached Hyderabad and concealed the drugs in his flat.

While the accused was present in his flat, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Force team raided over his room and apprehended him. During the operation, four ecstasy pills, three LSD blots and one mobile phone were seized, it said.

The drug supplier of Goa, one mediator and a friend of the accused, who asked him to bring the ecstasy pills are presently absconding and further investigation is underway to trace and apprehend them, it said.

Police are also examining the seized mobile phone and other available evidence to identify additional persons involved in the procurement, transportation and distribution of the drugs.

The Goa Hyderabad links emerging during the investigation are being examined comprehensively, the release said.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway, the release added.