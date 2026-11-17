Haryana Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated interstate cyber fraud and gambling racket in Nuh, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of numerous fraudulent banking instruments and devices.

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Key Points Haryana Police busted an interstate cyber fraud and gambling racket in Nuh, arresting four individuals on Tuesday.

The accused lured people to open bank accounts using their documents, which were then used for fraudulent online transactions and gambling.

Authorities recovered 139 ATM cards, 45 mobile phones, 35 SIM cards, 20 passbooks, 13 cheque books, and other documents from the arrested individuals.

The arrested suspects include residents from Nuh (Haryana), Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), and Dausa (Rajasthan).

Police have busted an alleged interstate cyber fraud and gambling racket in Haryana's Nuh and arrested four persons, officials said on Tuesday.

Initial questioning has revealed that the accused would lure individuals with the promise of money to open bank accounts using their documents and personal details. These accounts were then used for transactions related to online fraud and gambling, they said.

How The Cyber Fraud Racket Operated

As many as 139 ATM cards, 20 passbooks, 13 cheque books, 45 mobile phones, 35 SIM cards, and four laptops, a large quantity of QR codes, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and other documents have been recovered from the accused, they added.

According to police, a team got information that some alleged cybercriminals were operating from a location along Jamalgarh Road in Nuh district, running a 'fraudulent enterprise' facilitating scams through online gambling, and providing fake accounts, cheque books, counterfeit SIM and ATM cards, as well as mobile phones, for fraudulent activities.

Acting on the information, a raid was conducted at the location and four men were arrested.

Arrests And Seizures In Nuh

The accused were identified as Nuh-residents Sajid and Afroz, Farhan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, and Jitesh Kumar Bairwa, a resident of Dausa in Rajasthan.

The 139 recovered ATM cards belong to various banks located across the country.

The recovered bank passbooks are from Bihar Gramin Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Telangana Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra, among others. The 35 SIM cards are from different service providers.

A case has been registered against the four accused and they are being questioned to identify other associates.