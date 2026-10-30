Gurugram Arrests Uncover Gang Formation Plot

Gurugram police have made a significant arrest, apprehending two individuals, including a notorious criminal wanted in eight cases, and seizing a cache of illegal firearms, disrupting an alleged gang formation plot.

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Key Points Gurugram police arrested two men, Deepak and Rahul, seizing five pistols and 11 magazines on Friday.

Deepak, wanted in eight criminal cases including murder, robbery, and kidnapping for ransom, was allegedly forming a new gang after his release on bail in December 2025.

He reportedly procured weapons from Madhya Pradesh for Rs 3 lakh to settle financial disputes and avenge his maternal aunt's son's 2015 murder.

Deepak was also allegedly involved in a 2018 murder and had supplied weapons in a robbery case in Dwarka, Delhi.

His extensive criminal record includes cases across Gurugram, Sonipat, Rewari, and Delhi.

Two men were arrested with five pistols and 11 magazines in Gurugram, with one of them wanted in eight criminal cases involving offences such as murder, robbery and kidnapping for ransom, police said on Friday.

The accused were arrested by a Crime Branch team from Sector 40 while they were travelling in a car in the Sector 112 area under Bajghera police station limits, police said.

They have been identified as Deepak (27), a resident of Jati Kalan village in Sonipat district, and Rahul (28), a resident of Nangal Kalan village in the same district.

Police recovered five pistols, 11 magazines and the car from their possession. A case has been registered against them at Bajghera police station.

Alleged Gang Formation And Motives

During interrogation, police found that Deepak had spent six years in jail in connection with a murder case and other criminal cases before being released on bail by the High Court in December 2025, ACP (Crime) Indivar said.

After his release, Deepak allegedly planned to form his own gang and recruited several associates, including Rahul, who belongs to a nearby village, police said.

According to Indivar, Deepak had lent money to some people and allegedly procured the weapons to attack them over a dispute concerning repayment. He also allegedly wanted to avenge the 2015 murder of his maternal aunt's son in Sonipat.

Deepak allegedly purchased the weapons from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district for Rs 3 lakh, the ACP said.

Deepak's Extensive Criminal Record

Police further alleged that Deepak had murdered a villager named Satbir in 2018 following a personal dispute, leading to enmity with Satbir's sons. Fearing retaliation, he allegedly felt the need to possess weapons, Indivar said.

Deepak had also allegedly supplied weapons to the main accused in a robbery case in Dwarka, Delhi, the ACP said.

According to his criminal record, eight cases involving murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, theft, kidnapping for ransom and offences under the Arms Act, among others, are registered against Deepak in Gurugram, Sonipat, Rewari and Delhi, police said.