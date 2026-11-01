Delhi Police Uncovers Major Cocaine Trafficking Ring

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a significant interstate cocaine trafficking network, arresting four individuals including a Ghanaian national, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb drug supply in the Delhi-NCR region.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate cocaine trafficking network operating in Delhi-NCR.

Four individuals, including a Ghanaian national identified as Charles Owusu, were arrested in connection with the network.

The accused allegedly supplied drugs to youths frequenting pubs and bars in South Delhi and Gurugram.

The investigation began on May 26, leading to sequential arrests of Hukmuddin, Jabid Hussan, Mushtaq, and Charles Owusu on August 17, August 18, and October 20 respectively.

Police are making efforts to trace another alleged supplier, David, suspected to be operating from the Chhattarpur area.

The Delhi Police busted an interstate cocaine trafficking network operating in Delhi-NCR with the arrest of four people, including a Ghanaian national, an official said on Sunday.

Police said the accused supplied drugs to youths frequenting pubs and bars in South Delhi and Gurugram. The accused have been identified as Hukmuddin (45), Jabid Hussan (41), Mushtaq (40) and Charles Owusu alias Johnson (36), a Ghanaian national.

Investigation Unravels Drug Network

The investigation began on May 26 when the crime branch received information that Hukmuddin, a Chhattarpur resident, was allegedly supplying cocaine in Delhi-NCR and would deliver a consignment in Dwarka.

"A team laid a trap in Sector 9, Dwarka, and apprehended him after a brief struggle. Police recovered 106 grams. During interrogation, Hukmuddin disclosed that he had procured the contraband from Jabid Hussan, who was arrested from Haryana's Nuh-Mewat on August 17," said a senior police officer.

Key Arrests And Further Leads

Jabid subsequently revealed that he had obtained the cocaine from Mushtaq, who was arrested on August 18. Further investigation led the police to Charles Owusu, who was arrested from his rented accommodation in Devli Extension, Khanpur, on October 20. Around 30 grams of cocaine were recovered during his personal search.

Owusu, who came to India in 2023 on a tourist visa, disclosed that he procured cocaine from another Ghanaian or Nigerian national identified as David, who is suspected to be operating from the Chhattarpur area.

"Teams are making efforts to trace the alleged supplier and identify other members of the network," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.