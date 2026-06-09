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How Police Busted Interstate Burglary Ring In Dakshina Kannada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 09, 2026 20:01 IST

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Dakshina Kannada police have successfully apprehended two alleged interstate burglars, Hamid and Jabir, recovering a significant Rs 23.67 lakh in stolen property, including gold and cash, linked to multiple theft cases across the district.

Key Points

  • Two alleged interstate burglars, Hamid and Jabir, have been arrested in Dakshina Kannada district.
  • Police recovered stolen property worth Rs 23.67 lakh, including gold ornaments and cash.
  • The arrests are linked to a series of theft cases, including a major burglary in Punjalkatte.
  • The accused are suspected of involvement in at least five theft cases across multiple police stations.

Two alleged interstate burglars have been arrested and stolen property worth Rs 23.67 lakh was recovered in connection with a series of theft cases reported in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday. The arrests were made during the investigation of a burglary case registered at Punjalkatte police station in Belthangady taluk, following the theft of gold ornaments and cash from a residence on April 5 this year, they said.

Interstate Burglary Ring Busted

Police first arrested Hamid, a native of Kolnadu in Bantwal taluk who was residing in Kasaragod, on May 15. A car allegedly used in the crime was also seized and the accused was produced before a court. Based on information obtained during his interrogation, another accused, Jabir alias Jabi (38), also a native of Kolnadu and currently residing in Kasaragod, on June 7 was arrested.

 

Police said they recovered 68.690 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh in cash linked to the Punjalkatte burglary case. They also seized 21.810 grams of gold ornaments connected to a theft case registered at Uppinangady police station in 2025, besides recovering the vehicle allegedly used in the offences. The total value of the recovered property has been estimated at Rs 23.67 lakh. Jabir was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Investigators have found that the two accused were allegedly involved in five theft cases, including one each registered at Uppinangady, Bantwal Town and Belthangady police stations, apart from the cases in which recoveries have been made, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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