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Police Arrest Four In Ramgarh For ATM Tampering Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 11:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ramgarh police have successfully busted an interstate ATM fraud gang, arresting four individuals involved in tampering with ATM machines and duping customers through various online scams.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four members of an interstate gang involved in ATM tampering and online fraud were arrested in Ramgarh on Friday.
  • Police seized 18 ATM cards and cash from the arrested individuals.
  • The gang was involved in tampering with ATM machines, illegally withdrawing cash, and duping customers with fake helpline numbers.
  • Investigators intercepted the suspects near an SBI ATM in Barkakana outpost area based on technical and human intelligence.
  • All four arrested individuals confessed to their involvement in the crimes during interrogation.

Four members of an interstate gang involved in tampering with ATMs to commit online fraud have been arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Friday.

How The ATM Fraud Racket Was Busted

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said 18 ATM cards and cash were seized from their possession.

 

He said complaints had been received from the Patratu subdivision about fraudsters tampering with ATM machines, withdrawing cash illegally using other people's cards and duping customers by pasting fake helpline numbers on ATMs and posing as bank officials.

Based on technical inputs and human intelligence, investigators intercepted four suspicious persons travelling on two two-wheelers near an SBI ATM in the Barkakana outpost area, busting the racket, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Manish Kumar (28), a native of UP currently living in Chhajarsi, Md Asif (30) of Bihar's Madhubani, Suraj Kumar (37), a native of Patna currently living in Ramgarh, and Ayush Kumar (25) of Bihar's Nawada.

All four confessed to their involvement in the crimes during interrogation, the SP claimed.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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