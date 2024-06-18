News
Rediff.com  » News » Internet suspended in Odisha town after two groups clash; curfew extended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 18, 2024 20:58 IST
The Odisha government suspended internet services in Balasore town for 48 hours and extended curfew indefinitely following a clash between two groups that left 10 people injured on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath urged residents to stay indoors during the curfew period, emphasising that seven FIRs have been filed and 34 people detained on charges related to rioting since Monday.

 

To maintain law and order, over 40 platoons of police personnel have been deployed, particularly in areas where the administration suspected possible flare-ups.

All six entry and exit points to the town sealed off, the SP said.

Flag marches were also conducted in the sensitive areas of the town.

Exceptions will be made for those needing to travel for exams or in cases of medical emergencies, provided they can produce necessary documentation, she said.

While specific details on the extent of property damage and vehicle destruction during the violence were not disclosed by the SP, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has already intervened, instructing Balasore collector to take immediate measures to restore calm, officials said.

The conflict initially arose in Bhujakhia Pir area reportedly over alleged animal slaughter and blood on the road.

Additional DGP (law & order) Sanjay Kumar has been camping in the town.

According to an official, the decision to suspend internet for 48 hours was taken to prevent dissemination of provocative messages that could exacerbate communal tensions.

Deputy CM KV Singh Deo said, "Chief secretary and DGP are monitoring the situation in Balasore and apprising the CM on the matter. We appeal to all to maintain peace."

Balasore MLA Manas Dutta has appealed to people not to believe in rumours and fake posts on social media. "Old photos are being posted in the name of the recent violence in Balasore. I appeal to people not to get swayed by such rumours. The government is taking all steps to restore peace."

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi also appealed to people to maintain peace.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
