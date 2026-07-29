International Tiger Day: 8 Amazing Tiger Moods

India is home to about 70 per cent of the world's tigers in the wild.

This International Tiger Day is particularly special as we absorb this piece of news that shows that conservation efforts are paying off, as per a statement from the environment ministry.

India has 'more than doubled its scientifically assessed tiger population since 2006, and its tiger conservation efforts have emerged as a global model of wildlife recovery'.

What makes the tiger the undisputed king of the jungle?

Its raw power. Stealth. Above all its breathtaking beauty.

Come let's celebrate our National Animal and its beautiful moods...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajinkya Vishwekar/Wikimedia Commons

Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve: A graceful quartet hit the waterhole.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stephenekka/Wikimedia Commons

Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve: Paws the size of a human face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Davidvraju/Wikimedia Commons

Madhya Pradesh's Kanha National Park: Backscratch in the dust.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisha Mukherjee/Wikimedia Commons

Madhya Pradesh's Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve: A majestic camouflage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karthik Easvur/Wikimedia Commons

Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park: Two Royal Bengals give the game of panja a new meaning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Davidvraju/Wikimedia Commons

Madhya Pradesh's Kanha National Park: What immortal hand or eye, dare frame thy fearful symmetry?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Varma/Wikimedia Commons

Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park: Golden Cat in Golden Light.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Raju Kasambe/Wikimedia Commons

West Bengal's Sunderbans National Park: His Highness' snan.