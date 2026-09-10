International flights to get one-year landing charge waiver at Navi Mumbai

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority has implemented a significant one-year waiver on landing charges for international flights at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, aiming to dramatically boost global connectivity and traffic development at this crucial new aviation hub.

IMAGE: A visual of the first international flight, Air India Express flight IX208, receiving a water salute upon its arrival from Abu Dhabi, at Navi Mumbai International Airport, in Navi Mumbai, July 15, 2026. Photograph: NMIA/ANI Video Grab

Key Points AERA has waived landing charges for international flights at Navi Mumbai International Airport for one year.

The waiver includes phased discounts: 50% in the second year, and 25% for long-haul services in the third year.

Additional international flight frequencies will receive significant discounts (50% for short-haul, 75% for long-haul in the first year).

The eligibility criteria for the waiver have been modified to apply specifically to new routes from Navi Mumbai airport, irrespective of existing Mumbai airport routes.

This policy change aims to boost international connectivity and traffic development at the newly operational Navi Mumbai airport.

Airport tariff regulator AERA has waived landing charges for international flights at the Navi Mumbai International Airport for one year.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), which operates the airport, had sought a revision in the route eligibility criteria to align the incentive more directly with traffic development at the newly-opened airport.

For short-haul and long-haul international routes connecting the airport, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has waived the aircraft landing charges for one year.

In the second year, the landing charges will be reduced by 50 per cent, according to an official. There will be a 25 percent waiver on landing charges for long-haul international services in the third year.

For additional international flight frequencies, there will be a 50 per cent discount for short-haul and 75 per cent for long-haul services in the first year, the official said. Up to 5,000 kilometres is referred to as short-haul routes, while those above 5,000 km are long-haul routes.

The official further said that there will be a 90 per cent waiver on landing charges for international freighter services in the first year and a 50 per cent discount in the second year of services.

AERA's Policy Modification Explained

AERA, in its order dated September 8, allowed modification in the Variable Tariff Plan (VTP) for the airport. "Such modification would provide greater opportunities to the airport operator in facilitating the development of international connectivity while ensuring that the benefit of the incentive is linked to the achievement of the intended traffic and utilisation outcomes," the order said.

With the modification, the eligibility criteria for landing charge waiver will be applicable for new routes from the Navi Mumbai airport. Earlier, the criterion was applicable for new routes from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Under the MMR criteria, international routes already operational from the Mumbai airport are excluded from the waiver.

Now, any international route from the Navi Mumbai airport will be eligible for landing charge waiver irrespective of whether a particular route is operational from the Mumbai airport. Both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are part of the Adani group.

Boosting International Connectivity

The modification to the VTP is aimed at incentivising airlines to introduce and sustain international connectivity from the Navi Mumbai airport, AERA said.

The airport, which was inaugurated on October 8, 2025, started commercial operations on December 25 last year. International services commenced with an Air India Express flight to Abu Dhabi on July 15.