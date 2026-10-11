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Four Inter-State Drug Peddlers Arrested With Opium In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 11, 2026 18:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jharkhand police have apprehended four inter-state drug peddlers in Chatra, seizing 2.5 kg of opium worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 4 lakh in cash, disrupting a major drug trafficking operation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four inter-state drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday in Chatra, Jharkhand.
  • Police seized 2.5 kg of opium, valued at Rs 20 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh in cash during a raid on Saturday.
  • The contraband was reportedly being transported to Punjab.
  • One of the arrested individuals, Muneswar Yadav, has a prior criminal record in Haryana.
  • An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Lawalong police station.

Four inter-state drug peddlers were arrested with 2.5 kg of opium in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Sunday.

Major Drug Haul And Arrests

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Hedum village in the Lawalong police station area on Saturday and arrested the four accused, who had allegedly gathered to buy and sell the contraband.

 

"We arrested four inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 2.5 kg of opium worth Rs 20 lakh. Besides, Rs 4 lakh in cash was also seized from them. However, one of their accomplices managed to escape," SP Animesh Naithany told reporters.

The seized opium was being taken to Punjab, he said.

One of the arrested accused, Muneswar Yadav, has a criminal history, with a case registered against him at Karnal Civil Lines police station in Haryana, he added.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Lawalong police station, the SP said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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