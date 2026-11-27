Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Rahul Khan, a 30-year-old alleged ATM-loot offender wanted in five cases across Delhi, Meghalaya, and Assam, following an extensive three-month intelligence operation in Haryana's Nuh-Mewat.

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Key Points A 30-year-old alleged ATM-loot offender, Rahul Khan, was arrested on November 26 from Nuh-Mewat, Haryana.

Khan is wanted in five cases, including two in Delhi where he was declared a proclaimed offender, and three in Meghalaya and Assam.

One Delhi case involved an ATM burglary of approximately Rs 19.1 lakh.

Earlier in March, a mob attacked a Meghalaya Police team attempting to apprehend Khan in Nuh-Mewat, leading to police firing.

A 30-year-old alleged ATM-loot offender, wanted in five cases in Delhi and the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Assam, has been arrested from Haryana's Nuh-Mewat, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Arrest And Cases

Rahul Khan, a resident of Bajitpur in Nuh-Mewat, was apprehended by the crime branch on November 26.

"He was declared a proclaimed offender in two Delhi cases, including an ATM burglary involving approximately Rs 19.1 lakh," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Khan was wanted in a 2020 case registered at the Dabri police station and another lodged at the Dwarka North police station under the Arms Act. He was declared a proclaimed offender in the two cases in September 2025 and August 2026, respectively.

During the verification of his criminal antecedents, his alleged involvement in three other ATM-loot cases registered in Shillong and Guwahati also came to light, police said.

Police were developing intelligence about Khan's whereabouts for more than three months. Inputs from informers helped investigators trace him to Nuh-Mewat, where he was allegedly maintaining a cautious movement pattern to evade arrest.

"Khan was earlier apprehended by a Meghalaya Police team in Nuh-Mewat in March, but a mob attacked the police team and attempted to secure his release. Police had to fire several rounds to disperse the crowd, during which an attacker sustained a gunshot injury," the officer said.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway.